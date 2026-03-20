Qatar condemned Iran's strike on its Ras Laffan energy complex as a 'dangerous escalation' and 'unacceptable violation.' PM Al-Thani said the attack threatens regional stability and has repercussions for global energy supplies.

Qatar on Thursday (local time) condemned Iran's strike on its territory, calling it a "dangerous escalation" and an "unacceptable violation" amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, that threatens regional stability.

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In a post shared on X, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote that Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said the attack, which targeted the Ras Laffan energy complex, marked a serious escalation in tensions. "Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar, including the targeting of the Ras Laffan energy complex on Wednesday, represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable violation," Al-Thani said during a joint press conference in Doha with Hakan Fidan. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ : Iranian Attacks on Qatar a Dangerous Escalation, Unacceptable Violation Threatening Regional Stability Doha | March 19, 2026 HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin… pic.twitter.com/3kTcCyX1Mi — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 19, 2026

Al-Thani Details Attack's Impact, Rejects Iran's Justification

He noted that while Qatar had earlier condemned Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, Tehran's response had directly targeted Qatar. "The Iranian response unfortunately, came through directly attacking the State of Qatar," he said, describing it as part of a broader pattern of strikes over the past two weeks.

Al-Thani termed the targeting of the Ras Laffan facility an act of "aggressive and irresponsible policy," stressing that the complex is a critical source of livelihood for Qatar and supports humanitarian efforts worldwide. "This attack... has significant repercussions on global energy supplies," he said.

He added that while a large portion of the attack was intercepted, some facilities were hit, and the damage is being assessed. "There were no human casualties... material losses can be compensated, but human life cannot," he said.

Rejecting Iran's claim that the strikes were aimed at US interests or bases in the region, Al-Thani said, "This claim is rejected and cannot be accepted under any justification." He warned that continued escalation could further destabilise the region, particularly at a time when maritime security is already under strain. "Recent days have witnessed disruption to navigation and freedom of passage... in a vital corridor such as the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Calling for restraint, Al-Thani urged an immediate halt to attacks and emphasised that regional security is a "collective responsibility." He also said Qatar reserves the right to respond through legal means, adding that such actions "will carry consequences under international law."

Turkey Condemns Attack, Reaffirms Support

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart, said the attack on Qatar was "completely unacceptable" and reaffirmed Ankara's support for Doha. "Attacks that disregard civilian life and target infrastructure are completely unacceptable and cannot be justified," he said.

Fidan warned that the ongoing conflict risks destabilising the entire region and called for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. He also stressed that the conflict could divert global attention from the Palestinian issue. "The current war may distract the world from the suffering of the Palestinian people," he said, while urging the international community to take responsibility.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with concerns mounting over attacks on critical infrastructure, disruptions to global energy supplies, and threats to key maritime routes. (ANI)