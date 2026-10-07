The winner says this prize money will completely change his life. He plans to use the funds to renovate his house and start a small business back home.

Romy Molate is a Filipino expat. He works as a driver in Qatar. Last weekend, he got a message on his mobile phone. He matched five numbers on his EASY6 ticket. This won him $25,000. He missed the $4 million grand prize by just one number. But he is not worried about that missed number at all.

Romy first heard about Emirates Draw on Facebook. He buys a ticket for every game each week. He always picks numbers linked to his loved ones' birthdays and anniversaries.

"I play to win money for my family," he said after his big win.

A friend actually confirmed the winning news for Romy. Right after that, he shared the good news with his family.

Romy says this prize money will change his life completely. He plans to use the amount to renovate his house and start a small business. Seeing his luck, his friends have also started playing the game now.

When asked if people should keep their hopes up, Romy has simple advice: "Keep trying until you win."

"There are no secrets here. Patience and faith are the main things. Emirates Draw will be a huge help in my life. I am very happy to win. Thank God," Romy adds.

You will soon know the newest EASY6 grand prize winner too. The winner will be announced on October 8. Someone out there might already have that sixth number which Romy missed. You can check the official Emirates Draw social media pages. The EASY6 draw results will be out on October 9 at 5 PM.

The Gold Bonanza Special is still live for a limited time. Eight winners will share 80 grams of gold. You just need to buy one ticket each of MEGA7, EASY6, WILD5, and FAST5 together for only $39. This gives you a great chance to win some gold.