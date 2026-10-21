Qamile Marra, a 117-year-old woman from Albania, has lived through the Ottoman era, World War II and Albania’s communist dictatorship. She remains attached to village life and has little interest in global fame. After officials once stopped her pension, Albania approved a special state pension supplement in October 2026.

At 117, Qamile Marra has lived through wars, political upheaval and a dictatorship, yet her outlook remains remarkably simple: enjoy life while it lasts. The Albanian woman could be the world’s oldest living woman based on the date of birth recorded in her documents. However, she has little interest in pursuing a global record, preferring the familiar surroundings of her village and the company of her family.

“Life is beautiful, like Mount Tomorr in bloom,” Marra told Agence France-Presse (AFP) during an interview at her home. Her words reflect the contentment she finds in everyday life, even as questions about her remarkable age attract international attention.

A life spanning more than a century

Marra was born on August 19, 1909, according to official documents cited in reports. She has spent almost her entire life in Ferras, a village near Kuçova in Albania, around 80 kilometres from the capital, Tirana. Her life began during the final years of the Ottoman Empire. She turned 36 shortly before the end of World War II and later lived through Albania’s communist dictatorship.

While the world around her changed dramatically, Marra remained rooted in her village. She spent decades growing food, caring for livestock and tending to the land around her home.

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Even today, she enjoys simple routines, including looking after her flowers and chickens, walking through her orchard and having her favourite coffee. Her son, Hysen, who is around 80, lives with her and helps care for her.

Could she be the world's oldest woman?

Marra’s reported date of birth makes her two days older than Britain’s Ethel Caterham, born on August 21, 1909. Guinness World Records recognises Caterham as the world’s oldest living woman and the oldest living person.

However, Marra has not been officially recognised as holding that record. Verifying the ages of people who live beyond 110 can be difficult, and a claim based on documents is not the same as formal confirmation by record authorities.

According to AFP, Marra’s family has documents supporting her age, including a birth certificate issued in 1945, a passport from 1978 and a more recent identity card. Her relatives have contacted Guinness about the possibility of recognition.

Marra herself appears largely unconcerned about whether her name enters the record books.

Officials once thought she had died

Her age also created a problem with local authorities. According to her son, officials stopped her pension when she turned 100 because they believed she was no longer alive.

Hysen had to provide documents and witness statements to establish that his mother was still living. The family spent years trying to resolve the issue.

There has since been a significant development. In October 2026, the Albanian government approved a special state pension supplement for Marra, recognising her exceptional age.

Her philosophy is simple!

Asked about the secret to a long life, Marra offers no complicated formula. She told AFP: “You live as long as God has decreed.”

Rather than chasing fame or spending her time proving her age, she continues to find happiness in her home, garden and family.

At 117, Marra’s story is remarkable not only because of the years she has lived, but also because of the quiet attitude with which she approaches them. Whether or not her age is formally recognised as a world record, she appears content to let life unfold at its own pace.

(With inputs from AFP)