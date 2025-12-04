In a rare gesture, PM Modi broke protocol to receive Russian President Putin in Delhi. Putin's 2-day visit will focus on boosting trade, defence, and energy cooperation, with several agreements expected to be signed between the two nations.

Modi's Protocol-Breaking Welcome for Putin

In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol. This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit. Last time they met, the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

Strategic Discussions and Geopolitical Context

As Putin landed in India he received a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation. The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership. Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

Official Itinerary

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Putin will then hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House and will issue press statements. He will then hold a business event. Post the event, Putin is set to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

Focus on Economic and Trade Partnerships

The two-day State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will go a long way in strengthening economic co-operation, sources said on Thursday. President Putin is travelling with a large group of businesspeople, as per government sources. India expects to improve the trade deficit with Russia.

Expanding Exports and Sectoral Agreements

Multiple avenues are being worked out to increase Indian exports to Russia. Exports in the field of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products, including marine products, sources said. Indian businesses and products will gain a larger market share, boosting job creation and the well-being of our farmers, sources said.

Multiple agreements and MoUs are expected across shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity. More co-operation will also be seen in people-to-people relations, mobility partnerships, culture, and scientific collaboration, according to the sources.

Targeting $100 Billion in Trade

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed confidence that Russia and India can reach their shared goal of achieving USD100 billion in trade turnover by 2030, citing rapid growth in recent years and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

A Long-Standing Friendship

The much-anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds us of his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dating back almost 25 years. In 2001, PM Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, flanked then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Moscow. (ANI)