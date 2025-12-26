Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi announced that PTI will launch a 'full force' street movement on Imran Khan's orders. He also opposed a planned military operation in Tirah, stating the provincial government was not consulted.

PTI to Launch 'Full Force' Street Movement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would launch a street movement in accordance with the directions of its founder Imran Khan, asserting that it would be carried out with "full force", according to Dawn.

Addressing a jirga in his hometown Bara, Afridi said, "Mr [Imran] Khan has delegated all authority regarding negotiations with the government or resistance to the leadership of the [opposition alliance] Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan. The PTI will accept whatever decision it takes."

CM Opposes Military Operation in Tirah

The chief minister alleged that a coordinated propaganda drive was underway to falsely suggest that the provincial government had approved a military operation in the Tirah area of Khyber tribal district. He said the provincial authorities had repeatedly alerted state institutions about the presence of militants in Tirah, but no action was taken.

According to Afridi, the planned military operation was initiated without consulting the provincial government, Dawn reported. Stressing the significance of the region, he said the tribal belt was not a testing ground but a populated area where residents had made immense sacrifices for the country.

He also questioned the timing of the operation, saying it was difficult to comprehend why such an action would be carried out during heavy snowfall in Tirah. Reiterating support for the PTI founder's stance, Afridi said, "We vehemently support the stand of Imran Khan on the issue of military operations. He is opposed to such actions insisting they have always brought misery to the innocent tribal people."

Afridi Alleges Sustained Campaign Against PTI

The chief minister further claimed that the elected government led by Imran Khan was removed through an "illegal operation", followed by what he described as a sustained campaign of fabricated narratives against the PTI. He said the party had countered those narratives and would continue to do so.

Afridi said the provincial government had convened the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grand Peace Jirga with the objective of ensuring long-term peace in the province and the country. He noted that the jirga, which included representatives from political parties, religious groups and other schools of thought, issued a unanimous 15-point declaration, according to Dawn.

He said the peace jirga collectively opposed any fresh military operation, but efforts were being made to derail the agreed agenda. According to Afridi, "under the guise of a self-constructed terrorism narrative, efforts were being made to create an anti-governmental environment."

He added, "Had there been a genuine intent to restore peace, the provincial government would have been taken into confidence," asserting that decisions taken behind closed doors had historically failed.

Unfulfilled Promises for Tribal Districts

The chief minister also accused authorities of continuing to marginalise the tribal region, saying that those who had denied its rights for 78 years still wanted to keep it on the periphery, but such attempts would not succeed.

Referring to the merger of the former FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi said residents had been promised PKR 1 trillion over 10 years, a commitment that remained unfulfilled. He said the Centre's failure to release funds had negatively impacted development projects in the merged districts.

Afridi said his government would not compromise on the rights of the tribal areas and was working on a comprehensive PKR 1 trillion development package focused on health, education and other social sectors. He also said no representative of the federal government had contacted him so far regarding negotiations or any related matter.

CM Fulfills Promise to Minor Patient

Later in the day, Afridi visited the residence of a minor patient, Zainab, in Jamrud, fulfilling a promise made earlier. He interacted with her and other special children present on the occasion. (ANI)