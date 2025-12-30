On the death of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, her longtime political rival, exiled PM Sheikh Hasina, offered formal condolences. Describing the passing as a "profound loss," Hasina acknowledged Zia's role in the nation's democratic evolution.

Sheikh Hasina, the longtime political rival of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, offered formal condolences following Zia’s death at the age of 80, describing her passing as a “profound loss” for Bangladesh’s political life. Hasina’s remarks underscore the complex relationship between the two leaders, who defined much of Bangladeshi politics for decades through alternating periods of power and intense rivalry.

In a statement shared by the Awami League on social media platform X, Hasina expressed deep sympathy for Zia’s family and acknowledged Zia’s role in the democratic evolution of Bangladesh. She added that Zia’s death represented a major loss not only for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) but for the country’s political landscape as a whole.

The public condolence from Hasina is notable because the two leaders were symbolic of Bangladesh’s political polarization for more than three decades. Both women served multiple terms as prime minister - with Zia first coming to power in 1991 and Hasina emerging as her chief political adversary. Although they often clashed over governance, policy, and party politics, Hasina’s latest message highlighted respect for Zia’s contributions at a time of national mourning.

Hasina’s tribute follows similar expressions of grief from other national figures, reflecting the broad impact of Zia’s death. While the former BNP chairperson’s legacy is seen differently across the political spectrum, this moment has temporarily bridged partisan divides as Bangladesh reflects on the life of one of its most influential leaders.

This acknowledgement from Hasina also signals a broader call for unity and reflection within Bangladesh’s political community, emphasizing respect for democratic institutions even amid deep historical rivalries.