Princess Catherine visited Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital to learn about local maternal health and early childhood care practices, underscoring her dedicated focus on supporting families during the earliest moments of life.

Princess Catherine Visits Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital for Maternal Care

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visited Mumbai’s Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital on the final day of her Mumbai itinerary, meeting healthcare professionals and families to understand India’s approach to maternal health and early childhood care. The pictures shared by the Flickr handle of Kensington Palace show the Princess interacting with medical professionals and families, hearing first-hand accounts of their experiences in supporting families during the earliest moments of life. The engagement reflects her long-standing focus on early childhood development, maternal health and family support.

Established in 1926, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital is a pioneering maternity healthcare institution located in Parel, Mumbai. The visit provided the Princess an opportunity to learn about the city's approach to maternity care and the support available to families during the early stages of a child's life. The hospital engagement came as part of the Prince and Princess of Wales's official visit to India, which began on November 16, 2026. The royal couple are in the country for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit, with Mumbai hosting the global environmental awards for the first time. The awards ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre on November 17. The summit was the centrepiece of the couple's Mumbai itinerary, which also included several engagements highlighting sports, culture, craftsmanship and environmental initiatives. During their Mumbai visit, the royal couple played gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and attended the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards. They also visited the Chanakya School of Craft. The India trip marks the couple's second official visit to the country, following their first tour in 2016. It is also Princess Catherine's first joint overseas engagement since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Following their Mumbai engagements, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.