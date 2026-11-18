President Trump Joins Xi and Putin in Shenzhen for Historic APEC Talks

Shenzhen [China], November 18 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders exchanged a warm embrace upon Trump's arrival, following which the US President greeted accompanying Chinese officials and posed for photographs.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for a historic trilateral meeting, with the Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine likely to feature in the discussions. Ahead of his arrival in China, Trump took to Truth Social after departing Manila, where he attended the ASEAN summit and the Quad Leaders' meet, to announce a new trade agreement with the Philippines. "I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects. I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy.' President Marcos is a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance. It was an Honor to be with him, and his beautiful wife and son. See you in China," Trump posted.

Meanwhile, ahead of Trump's scheduled trilateral engagement, Putin held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC forum. During the meeting, Putin stressed the need for Russia and China to work towards establishing a fairer multipolar world order, amid the prevailing geopolitical situation. "Russia and China work to shape a fairer multipolar world order amid a challenging geopolitical situation. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remains stable and on a positive footing," Putin said. Echoing Putin's remarks on multipolarisation, Xi called on both countries to take the lead in advancing a multipolar world and democratising international relations amid global uncertainty. "We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said. Emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation, Xi said, "Our relationship has brought greater stability and certainty to a turbulent world." He also described Russia-China relations as an example of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. (ANI)