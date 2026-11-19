President Droupadi Murmu formally received credentials from the new ambassadors of Greece, Spain, and Nepal during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, signifying the official commencement of their diplomatic tenures in India.

President Murmu Receives Credentials From Envoys Of Greece, Spain, and Nepal

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday received credentials from the newly appointed envoys of Greece, Spain and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the formal presentation of credentials by the three diplomats. The envoys who presented their credentials were Georgios Petmezakis, Ambassador of Greece; Alfredo Martinez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain; and Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal.

Sharing the development on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Georgios Petmezakis, Ambassador of Greece; Mr Alfredo Martinez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain; and Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan." In a subsequent post, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "President Smt. Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the envoys of Greece, Spain and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Background of the Envoys

According to the Hellenic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgios Petmezakis is a career diplomat with extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, international security, strategic policy and government affairs. His diplomatic career has included postings in Moscow, Geneva and New Delhi, along with senior advisory and management positions within the Government of the Hellenic Republic. His areas of professional expertise include United Nations affairs, international law, development cooperation, Asia, Russia and Eurasia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to his role in India, Petmezakis served as Director of the Directorate for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic from 2026 and as Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister of Citizen Protection from 2023 to 2026.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Martinez Serrano previously served as Spain's Ambassador to Canada. According to Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, his diplomatic career has included assignments as Deputy Chief of Mission at Spanish embassies in Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, El Salvador and Egypt. He also served as Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Royal Household of Spain between 2007 and 2012, overseeing the international agenda and public activities of the Crown Prince and Princess. In 2014, he was appointed Chief of Protocol of the Royal Household, where he managed the agenda of His Majesty the King of Spain and was involved in a reform of the Royal Household.

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nishchal Nath Pandey, is a foreign-policy scholar and Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies. Earlier in September, Nepal's Council of Ministers had recommended Pandey's appointment as Ambassador to India, among ambassadorial appointments for 13 nations, including India, China and the United States. Pandey previously served as Executive Director of Nepal's Institute of Foreign Affairs from 1998 to 2006 and has advised the government on foreign policy, tourism and civil aviation.