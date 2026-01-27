President Murmu hosted EU leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, Chief Guests for Republic Day. She stressed shared values like democracy and the need to finalise the India-EU Free Trade Agreement to boost economic ties.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour. Murmu drew upon common values between India and the EU, saying that they're bound by democracy, pluralism, and an open market economy. In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received H. E. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and H. E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour. The President said that India and Europe are connected not only by contemporary interests but also by shared values such as democracy, pluralism, and an open market economy. She expressed confidence that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will bring significant positive changes to the lives of our people."

At the invitation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India. President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

India-EU Adopt 'Towards 2030' Strategic Agenda

As per the India-EU Joint Statement on the State Visit of the EU delegation, the leaders adopted "Towards 2030: India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" to elevate the strategic cooperation between two sides. The Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda is aimed at accelerating progress across five key pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, as well as enabling factors such as skills, mobility, business and people-to-people ties.

Strengthening Economic Ties and Trade

In the context of global uncertainty and disruptions, closer economic ties between India and the EU are more important than ever to drive growth, job creation, green transition, industrial development, and more resilient, sustainable and trustworthy supply chains. The leaders of India and the EU are committed to ensuring the full implementation of the FTA.

Additionally, they had tasked their respective teams to complete negotiations, at the earliest opportunity, on an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and on an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs).

Scaling Up Investments and Cooperation

They committed to work on scaling up bilateral investments and engage in discussion on Blue Valleys to accelerate private sector engagement in strengthening select value chains. They also undertook to work on scaling up investments together in third countries including through trilateral co-operation, drawing upon India and the EU's experience in development assistance, including the EU's Global Gateway Strategy. (ANI)