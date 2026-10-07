At the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called for urgent action to address knowledge gaps and accelerate the Paris Agreement. He urged nations to fulfill commitments and discussed key climate priorities with UN and EU officials.

India Urges Accelerated Implementation of Paris Agreement

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, heading the Indian delegation at the Pre-COP31 meetings in Fiji, on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need to address knowledge gaps, deliver on climate commitments, and accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference.

The preparatory meetings, held ahead of COP31 scheduled for November in Turkey, are co-hosted by Australia, Fiji, and Tuvalu under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Addressing the plenary discussion on COP31 priorities, Yadav noted that while the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement have established long-term objectives, such as limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, achieving this ambition requires commensurate means of implementation and a concerted focus on closing existing gaps.

Yadav stressed the necessity of identifying and bridging gaps in understanding between science and traditional knowledge, practices and ethics, and available resources and felt needs. On decision-making, the Union Minister stated that parties must fulfil their commitments under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement “in true letter and spirit” and enable each party to fulfil these commitments. Furthermore, regarding implementation, he called for addressing identified gaps where needs are highest and impacts are most visible, urging parties to bring forward concrete examples and success stories annually to demonstrate high-impact mitigation, large-scale adaptation, and effective delivery.

Bilateral Discussions on Sidelines

Talks with UN and UNFCCC Leadership

On the sidelines of the meeting in Fiji, Yadav held talks with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell to discuss key climate priorities ahead of COP31.

Taking to X, Yadav posted, “Glad to have met with Ms. Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, and Mr Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary, on the sidelines of Pre-COP in Nadi, Fiji today. We had an extensive discussion on matters related to the upcoming COP31 with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation, and climate finance.” He added, "India remains committed to engaging with upcoming COP Presidency and UNFCCC constructively, extending all required support."

Meeting with EU Commissioner

Additionally, the Union Minister met with European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra, with discussions centring on clean energy access and the importance of science-based support for inclusive policy-making. Sharing details of the interaction on X, Yadav posted, “We further discussed the importance of native wisdom in terms of providing tangible solutions supported with technology transfer. India and the EU will work together closely to have a productive, solution-oriented COP31 in November.”