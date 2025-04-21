The news of his passing came just a day after Pope Francis made a brief appearance from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, delivering his traditional Easter “Urbi et Orbi” blessing.

World leaders and dignitaries across continents have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday morning. The announcement came from Vatican Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, who confirmed the pontiff’s death at 7:35 am local time.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Farrell said.

The news of his passing came just a day after Pope Francis made a brief appearance from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, delivering his traditional Easter “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. Despite recent health struggles, including a prolonged battle with pneumonia that saw him hospitalised for 38 days, he had greeted the faithful on Sunday with a smile and a message of peace and tolerance.

As tributes poured in, world leaders remembered the late Pope for his humility, inclusive leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was among the first to offer his condolences, calling Pope Francis "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion."

"He dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog said in a message addressed to Christians and communities in the Holy Land. He also noted the Pope's persistent prayers for peace in the Middle East, particularly for the safe return of hostages held in Gaza.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reflected on Pope Francis's global influence and said, “With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike.”

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz praised the late pontiff's humility and devotion. "He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz posted on X, adding that Francis would be remembered for championing the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable in society.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was the first Latin American pope and the first from the Southern Hemisphere. Elected in 2013, his papacy marked a shift toward a more inclusive and socially aware Catholic Church, one that prioritized the environment, interfaith dialogue, and compassion for the marginalised.