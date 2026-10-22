Polish PM Donald Tusk's visit to India aims to boost economic and strategic ties. An expert says Poland wants to prepare for the EU-India FTA, double trade by 2030, deepen defence cooperation, and engage India as an emerging power.

With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in India on a landmark visit, the country eyes opening the doors of the Indian market, deepening defence ties and engaging New Delhi as a key player in the emerging world order.

Economic and Strategic Goals

Patryk Kugiel, Professor at the University of Warsaw, told ANI in a written interview that the visit has two main goals: economic and strategic. On the economic front, Poland wants to prepare for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, which is set to come into force next year. "There is a huge business delegation of almost 100 Polish companies," Kugiel said, adding that Warsaw aims to double trade by 2030 and "unleash the latent potential."

Strategically, Poland wants to engage India as an emerging power. "We want to see possibilities for facilitating peace in Ukraine and strengthen multilateralism," he said. Kugiel described Poland as a key partner in Central Europe and crucial for a stronger India-EU partnership.

Potential for Broad-Based Cooperation

When asked which sectors offer the greatest potential, Kugiel said, "I think all." He added that cooperation could extend to space and other critical technologies, including IT, digital, green tech and battery recycling.

Poland is also strong in food processing, mining, transport equipment and machinery, he said. "The biggest ever business delegation shows massive interest in India as a partner of choice," he said.

Strengthening Defence Ties

On defence, Kugiel called it "certainly a key priority," stressing that the two sides need more knowledge and trust, which the visit can help build. A better legal framework is needed, and an agreement on the security of classified information is key, he said.

Both countries are spending heavily on defence and are in the middle of a historic modernisation of their armed forces, he noted. "So the potential is unlimited," he said, adding that discussions and some MoUs are expected. "We can co-design, co-develop, co-produce," he stated.

Expected Outcomes of the Visit

Summing up, Kugiel said the visit will show political commitment and give momentum to closer cooperation. Second, he said, the legal framework for cooperation needs to be updated. Third, he expects a broader network of institutional ties across administration, academia and business.

His remarks come as PM Modi and Tusk held delegation-level talks here in the national capital to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and explore areas for further deepening the Strategic Partnership.

PM Tusk is in India from October 21-23.