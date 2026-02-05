PoJK activist Abid Ali Raja criticises Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as a 'complete fraud' and propaganda. He claims it's a joke used to hide human rights abuses, suppression of dissent, and restrictions on civil liberties in the region.

Every year on February 5, Pakistan observes what it calls Kashmir Solidarity Day. Officially, it claims to stand for the rights of Kashmiris; in reality, the day is about state-sponsored propaganda, designed to distract from Pakistan's own human rights record, both in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and across regions under its control.

Kashmir Solidarity Day a 'Complete Fraud,' Says Activist

In this view, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) political activist Abid Ali Raja has strongly criticised the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, calling it a "complete fraud" and accusing Pakistan of using the day to mask violations of fundamental rights in the region.

Speaking to a local digital media outlet, Raja said the Kashmir Solidarity Day holds no historical or political significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "This is a complete fraud. It is a joke with the people of PoJK, with the issues of PoJK," he said. Rejecting the symbolism attached to February 5, Raja asserted, "There is no significance of this Kashmir Solidarity Day. There is no historical significance."

Pakistan Accused of Suppressing Dissent

Criticising Pakistan's governance in PoJK, the activist accused authorities of suppressing dissent and targeting civilians demanding basic necessities. "When people came out for flour, electricity and water, forces were sent against them. They were attacked, shot and people were killed," Raja alleged.

He further claimed that people demanding basic rights were labelled as enemies. "People were called agents of India just because they were asking for electricity and food," he said.

Civil Liberties Restricted, Public Participation Minimal

Raja also highlighted alleged restrictions on civil liberties in PoJK, stating, "People are being stopped from travelling. Their ID cards are being blocked. Their passports are being blocked."

Calling the February 5 observance a state-sponsored spectacle, Raja said, "This so-called drama of solidarity is nothing more than a joke with the people of PoJK". He added that public participation in the Kashmir Solidarity Day remains minimal. "You can see how many people actually come out on 5th February. This is limited to government offices," he said. (ANI)