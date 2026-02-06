EAM S Jaishankar lauded PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech, stating it reflects a confident India charting its own course. The PM highlighted forward-looking partnerships, reform-driven governance, and India's rising stature as a trusted global partner.

Jaishankar on PM's Rajya Sabha Address

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha reflected the confidence, energy and aspirations of today's India.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that the Prime Minister outlined how India is charting its own course amid a shifting global order while building forward-looking partnerships that safeguard the interests of workers, youth, entrepreneurs and women.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, " Prime Minister @narendramodi's reply to motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha reflected the confidence, energy and aspiration of today's India. PM Modi spoke about how India is charting its course in the shifting world order and fostering forward - looking partnerships securing interests of its workers, youth, entrepreneurs and women. He also highlighted how reform - driven governance is ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity for 140 crore Indians." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2019450614401708195 According to Jaishankar, the address underscored India's focus on strengthening global partnerships while advancing national priorities through sustained reforms and inclusive development.

PM Modi: 'India Will Now Lead from the Front'

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi on Thursday said that "India will no longer miss the bus, it will now lead from the front".

He said the first quarter of the 21st century has ended, and the second quarter would be as decisive as the freedom movement's crucial phase in the last century. "The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive, just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle was. In the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this phase will be equally capable," he said.

Strengthening Global Partnerships and Trade

PM Modi said the world is rapidly moving toward a new global order and that India's stature is rising. "When we analyse the current situation objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he told the House.

He added that India is signing "future-ready" trade agreements worldwide. "In the past few days, we have had trade deals with nine big and important countries. The 'mother of all deals' with the 27-member European Union is one of them," PM Modi said.

Pointing to agreements with the EU and the US, he said global confidence in India was strengthening. "The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. With stability, the world can now sense India's speed. This is a positive sign," he said.

Message to the Youth

Addressing the youth, PM Modi said the deals would open global markets. "The world market is now open to our sons and daughters. I stand with you shoulder to shoulder, and the world is ready to welcome your talents," he added.

'Reform, Perform, Transform': A New Era of Governance

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people for the opportunity to serve, noting that much of his government's efforts have focused on correcting past mistakes and rebuilding India's global image.

He stressed that India is now driven by policy, not ad hocism, and that the mantra of "Reform, Perform, Transform" has put the nation on the "Reform Express." He outlined structural, process, and policy reforms to strengthen manufacturing, empower entrepreneurs, and enhance value addition, declaring that India is now fully prepared to compete globally.