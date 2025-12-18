Ethiopian Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said PM Modi's visit elevates the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. This will boost welfare projects, BRICS cooperation, and public-private partnerships, she added.

From Bilateral Relations to Strategic Partnership

Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation will help enhance the partnership between both countries. Tesfaye, speaking to ANI, said that strategic partnership ties will help implement several welfare projects.

"We are delighted that he is visiting us. This visit helped strengthen our partnership and elevate it to a strategic partnership. This is going to be implemented through different projects and programs that we are going to design. As His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned in his speech, we have had a strong bilateral relationship since the Independence Day of India. But this strategic partnership will lead us to implement all the envisioned development programs and strategies into action," she said.

A New Avenue through BRICS

Tesfaye said that, as both India and Ethiopia are BRICS members, this adds an opportunity for cooperation. "So this is going to be a great opportunity for Ethiopia and also India to strengthen the South-South cooperation. And as a member of BRICS, Ethiopia will also be using this big opportunity to strengthen the partnership that we, the two countries, have," she said.

Economic Partnership and Investment

She emphasised the importance of private-sector cooperation for the economy and noted that Indians are the second-largest investors in Ethiopia. "Without the private sector, government alone cannot do for the betterment of the country. As we know, public-private partnerships are essential, and the second-largest investors in Ethiopia are Indian private-sector investors. This will create more than 73,000 jobs for Ethiopians. And they have also been investing more than $5 billion. So it means that it is contributing to the development of the country," she said.

"So this partnership should also be strengthened through the new elevated partnership, which is a strategic one. So it could also be practised through the public-private partnership that has already been established," she added.

Enduring Legacy in Education

Remembering Indian Teachers

Tesfaye said that several teachers in Ethiopia are Indian, and she fondly remembered her late teacher who taught her in school. "A lot of teachers, Indian teachers, were here in Ethiopia, teaching in different parts of Ethiopia, even in the rural areas. I remember my 10th grade, may his soul rest in peace. My English teacher was also Indian in high school. And in such a way, high school teachers have contributed a lot to enhance the capacity of Ethiopian students," she said.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

Tesfaye said that cooperation between the two nations in the education sector has greatly benefited many Ethiopians. "And there is also a big educational opportunity which the government of India gives. I'm also a beneficiary. I had the opportunity to pursue my PhD in India. So many people have benefited from the education system of India, and again in their degrees, master's, PhDs and also the capacity building trainings for short term, like for three months and two weeks, like that. That is really helping to contribute to the well-educated population to contribute to the development of the country," she said.

Tesfaye further expressed her satisfaction as the ICCR scholarship quota has been doubled. "So I can say that I'm very much happy this time around the visit of His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi also opened a big opportunity, an opportunity of doors for those who are seeking to study in India because the ICCR scholarship quota has been doubled. That will be a great opportunity for all of us. This really contributes, as education is key to the country's overall development. So this contribution is immense," she said.

Historic People-to-People Ties

Tesfaye further noted that ties between the nations have been primarily people-to-people, as people from both countries have contributed to each other's independence struggles. "Ethiopians and Indians, especially Gujaratis, have this relationship and ties. It's not government-to-government, but people-to-people. So it is all about showing the endurance and gravity of the two societies, how they also contribute their part to the betterment of each country. For instance, people from Gujarat also fought to defend colonial rule in Ethiopia during the Battle of Adwa. And also some Ethiopian generals and troops also fought for the independence of India," she said.

"So you can see how we are so related to people, connection is also very strong, and it also strengthens not only the diplomatic partnership that we have, but also it will strengthen the strategic partnership. Now we elevate to the next level," she added.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. (ANI)