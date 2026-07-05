PM Modi's three-day state visit to Indonesia from July 6-8 is seen as a 'milestone' to elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit aims to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, critical minerals, clean energy, and the digital economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day "milestone" State Visit to Indonesia will lift the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a "higher level," and deepen cooperation in trade, defence, critical minerals, clean energy, and the digital economy, said the Charge d'Affaires of the country here.

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PM Modi will be on a state visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8. In an interview with ANI ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Charge d'Affaires of Indonesia Yudho Sasongko said Jakarta sees it as a milestone that builds on Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India as the Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi last year.

"We see this State Visit as a milestone that lifts our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a higher level, building directly on President Prabowo's visit to India as Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day," Sasongko said.

He said the tentative agenda covers the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals and resilient supply chains, defence and maritime cooperation, health and pharmaceuticals, the digital economy, and education.

"A shared highlight will be the inauguration of India-supported restoration works at the Prambanan Temple Compounds in Yogyakarta, which speaks to the civilisational depth of our friendship. Above all, we hope the visit delivers durable, business-oriented outcomes for both peoples," he added.

Deep Civilisational Ties

Sasongko said the relationship between India and Indonesia is rooted in centuries-old civilisational ties, which continue to shape the modern partnership.

"Cultural diplomacy is at the very heart of our relationship -- our ties are rooted in centuries of civilisational exchange. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Prambanan, and India's support for its restoration, beautifully symbolise that shared heritage," he said.

Expanding Trade and Investment

On trade, Sasongko said both countries have significant untapped potential, particularly in critical minerals, electric vehicle supply chains, and downstream industries.

"Trade is a key pillar of our relationship, and there is clear room to grow. Critical minerals and rare earths remain a priority, particularly to support resilient and diversified supply chains, and Indonesia, as a major nickel producer, sees strong potential in adding value downstream, including in the electric-vehicle battery ecosystem," he said.

He added that cooperation could also expand in steel, downstream metal industries, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, the digital economy, and food processing.

"Closely linked is cooperation in steel and downstream metal industries, where Indonesia's resource base and India's manufacturing capabilities can be mutually beneficial. Beyond that, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, the digital economy, and food processing are also promising. Our aim is for these mechanisms to deliver concrete, balanced, and business-oriented results," Sasongko said.

Clean Energy and Green Transition

On energy cooperation, the Indonesian diplomat said both countries are well positioned to work together on clean energy and the green transition.

"Clean energy and the green transition are increasingly important to both our economies, and much of this connects naturally to our cooperation on critical minerals, which are essential inputs for clean-energy technologies and manufacturing," he said.

"Indonesia is open to broadening cooperation with India in renewable energy and the electric-vehicle battery ecosystem in ways that support both energy security and sustainable development. As both countries continue to industrialise and diversify, we see this as a space with real long-term potential," Sasongko added.

Cultural Commemoration

Sasongko also announced that both countries would commemorate 2026-2027 as the "Tagore-Dewantara Year", marking the centenary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia.

"We are also proud to commemorate 2026-2027 as the 'Tagore-Dewantara Year,' marking the centenary of Tagore's 1927 visit, through a year-long programme of cultural and educational initiatives. These civilisational links give our modern partnership a depth and warmth that few relationships enjoy," he added.

(ANI)