PM Narendra Modi announced the expansion of UPI in France, new visa-free transit for Indians at French airports, and educational collaborations. These initiatives, unveiled in Paris, aim to deepen the bond between India and France.

Deepening Digital and Financial Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a suite of new initiatives aimed at deepening the bond between India and France, spanning from digital financial integration to enhanced professional and educational mobility. He said that the scope of UPI usage in France will expand further.

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During his key address to the Indian diaspora in Paris, PM Modi said that the expansion of UPI in France will facilitate instant connectivity and mutual payments between the two countries. "Now, the scope of UPI usage in France is also going to expand further. This means instant India-France connect and instant mutual payments. Through all these initiatives, we are bringing India and France closer," he said.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday discussed the expansion of the UPI in France. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that the UPI is available in several localities in France, including at the Eiffel Tower. The UPI was launched in Paris on July 3, 2024.

Enhancing Mobility and Convenience

Alongside this digital integration, PM Modi highlighted the practical progress made in recent months and noted that the opening of a consulate in Marseille last year has provided significant convenience to the diaspora. He further underscored recent travel milestones, including the commencement of visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports. "Before I leave, I have some more good news for all of you. Last year, a consulate was opened in Marseille. This is providing significant convenience. A few weeks ago, visa-free transit for Indian nationals began at French airports," he said.

He outlined a collaborative approach to education, citing the increasing mobility of students and professionals, the ongoing work toward the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, and plans for the opening of French university campuses in India. "Whether it's increasing the mobility of students and professionals, mutual recognition of educational qualifications, or the opening of French university campuses in India, we are moving forward together on all of these," he stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that these diverse initiatives are central to his administration's goal of bringing India and France closer together.

PM Modi Hails Indian Diaspora's Contribution

Earlier, PM Modi hailed the expatriate community for brilliantly mirroring India's core values on foreign soil. In his speech in Paris, PM Narendra Modi said, "Paris is a city of lights, colours, ideas and innovation." He praised the Indian diaspora for adding to its vibrancy through India's rich cultural diversity.

Addressing members of the Indian community, Modi said people from every corner of India are represented in Paris, including Tamils, Punjabis, Gujaratis, Marathis and Bengalis. He remarked that the diaspora has brought new colours to the city and serves as a reflection of India's unity in diversity.

India's New Age of Aspirations

Shifting focus to the monumental developmental strides taking place back home, the Prime Minister underscored that the nation's current trajectory is being scripted entirely by the collective resolve of its citizens. Talking about the rapid developments in the country, PM Modi mentioned, "When historians look back 50 or 100 years from now and assess this period in India's journey, one fact will stand out: this era was driven by the aspirations of the people of India. This is a new age of Indian aspirations."

Highlighting this tectonic shift in the nation's capability and confidence, PM Modi mentioned, "What was once a dream is now a reality. What once seemed impossible has now become possible."

PM Modi Concludes Multi-City France Visit

Today, the Prime Minister concluded his multi-city visit to France, during which he participated in the G7 Summit in Evian, addressed global technology leaders at VivaTech 2026, engaged with the Indian diaspora, and held bilateral meetings with top French leadership and business executives. (ANI)