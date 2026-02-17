Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel next week, according to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Announcing the visit, Netanyahu hailed the 'tremendous alliance' between the two nations, marking Modi's second trip to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel "next week," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Prowess of Israel': Netanyahu on Global Interest in Defence Tech

Israeli PM Netanyahu said that leaders from several nations are approaching Israel for defence technology. According to Israel PMO, Netanyahu said, "The war showed the prowess of Israel, the enormous capacities here, the high-tech, deep-tech capabilities that astonish the world. That is not only in the military field; it has immediate consequences in the civilian field, and people understand it, so they come here. The Chancellor of Germany was here in his initiative; we'd like to talk about our defense industry, in which they want to invest a very, very large amount of money."

'Tremendous Alliance with India'

"Who's coming here next week? (Indian PM) Narendra Modi. Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. India is not a small country. It has 1.5 billion people. In India, Israel is enormously popular," he added.

Official Preparations and Strategic Partnership

Last month, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar confirmed that an invitation has been extended to PM Modi to visit Israel, adding that preparations are underway and official announcements on dates will be made in due course. "The invitation was extended. We are in preparations, and in due time, there will be declarations regarding specific dates," Azar said in an interview with ANI on the sidelines of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in New Delhi. Speaking on the future of India-Israel ties, Azar described the partnership as a strategic one and said 2025 has been a particularly productive year, marked by ministerial engagements and the signing of key agreements, which include a bilateral investment treaty, security agreements, and progress toward finalising a free trade agreement and financial protocols, adding that cooperation in counter-terrorism remains a key pillar of the relationship.

Visit in Backdrop of Board of Peace Meeting

PM Modi's scheduled Israel visit comes in the backdrop of the Board of Peace meeting on February 19. Board of Peace is an initiative originated from US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 received invitations, with Trump suggesting the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations. (ANI)