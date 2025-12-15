Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to bolster bilateral ties. Key engagements include talks with heads of state, addressing the Ethiopian Parliament, and meeting the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed from Delhi on a three-nation tour, beginning with a visit to Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. He will be in Jordan from December 15 to 16 during which time he will hold talks with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of India-Jordan relations and exchange views on regional developments. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a milestone expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral engagement. The Prime Minister will also meet members of the Indian community in Jordan.

In his departure statement today, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am embarking on a three-nation visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman, three nations with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations."

Second Leg: Ethiopia

In the second leg of the tour, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17. This will be his first visit to Ethiopia. He will hold detailed discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of bilateral ties. Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, also serves as the headquarters of the African Union.

Talking about his Ethiopia visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "I will pay my first visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union. In 2023, during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there." PM will also address the Joint Session of Parliament of Ethiopia.

He further said, "I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South." The Ministry of External Affairs said the Ethiopia visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries, as partners in the Global South, to deepen friendship and bilateral cooperation.

Final Leg: Oman

In the final leg of the tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be his second visit to Oman.

"In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship. I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

The MEA noted that India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership based on centuries-old ties of friendship, trade and strong people-to-people links. The visit will coincide with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the Sultan of Oman's State visit to India in December 2023. Both sides are expected to comprehensively review cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)