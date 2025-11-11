PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Fourth King. He will also inaugurate the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project and attend the Global Peace Prayer Festival, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Thimphu, Bhutan, for a two-day state visit, describing it as an honour to join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the 70th birthday anniversary of the Fourth King.

Key Agendas: Energy, Spirituality, and High-Level Talks

In a statement released before his departure to Bhutan, the Prime Minister said, "I will be visiting the Kingdom of Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025. It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King."

"The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties," PM Modi said in his statement.

He also mentioned that the visit would mark a major milestone in the India-Bhutan energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project.

"I look forward to meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," the statement read.

Deepening an 'Exemplary' Neighbourhood Partnership

The visit comes at a time when Bhutan is hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, an event PM Modi will attend, and coincides with the public exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India.

"India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill. Our partnership is a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries," PM Modi added.

PM Modi shared a post on X, saying, "Leaving for Bhutan, where I will attend various programmes. This visit comes at a time when Bhutan is marking the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King. I will be holding talks with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. In a big boost to our energy partnership, the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project will be inaugurated. This visit will add new vigour to our bilateral relations."

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other. The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership.

The Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest, an MEA release said.

Ambassador Highlights Significance of Timing

The upcoming visit of PM Modi to Bhutan is poised to be highly significant, coinciding with major national and spiritual events, underscoring the "closest partnership" between the two nations, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, has said.

The Ambassador highlighted the dual importance of the visit, noting its timing with the unprecedented Global Peace Prayer Festival and the 70th birthday celebrations of the Fourth King of Bhutan.

"There is something called the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which Bhutan says is an unprecedented event... that festival is going on right now... praying for world peace and happiness. So Prime Minister of India, will also be participating in the Peace prayer festival, along with the Bhutanese leaders," Arya told ANI. (ANI)