During his Malaysia visit, PM Modi addressed the Indian community, calling them a 'living bridge.' He celebrated shared culture with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, witnessed a record-setting dance, and highlighted deep civilisational ties between the nations.

From shared traditions and Tamil heritage to modern partnerships and people-to-people bonds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian community in Malaysia on Saturday was a heartfelt celebration of history, culture and a shared future between the two nations.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to the Southeast Asian Nation at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim Anwar, also witnessed a show for himself as the community event blended traditional Indian elements along with a Malaysian touch that highlighted the rich cultural ties between the two nations. Opening his address amid loud applause from approximately 12,000 members of the diaspora, representing nearly three million people in the country, PM Modi reflected on the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural connections that bind India and Malaysia, describing the Indian diaspora as a "living bridge" linking the hearts of the two countries.

A Warm Welcome and a Special Gesture

He thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for joining the community celebrations and for the personal warmth extended during his visit, including receiving him at the airport and accompanying him in his car. Calling the gesture symbolic, PM Modi said it reflected "love and respect for India and for all of you," drawing cheers from the packed audience. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2020108297202806804 "The warmth of your greetings reflects the beautiful diversity of our shared culture. First of all, I thank my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for joining this community celebration. I also thank him for his very kind words on the scale and future potential of India-Malaysia friendship in his speech just now. Not just that, Prime Minister came to the airport to welcome me, and he brought me here in his car. Not only his car but also his seat. These special gestures reflect his love and respect for India and for all of you. I am grateful for your warm words, hospitality and friendship," the Prime Minister said.

Record-Setting Cultural Spectacle

The evening began with a breathtaking cultural spectacle, as nearly 800 dancers came together for a record-setting performance under the banner of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC). The Swagatam dance, staged as part of the "Selamat Datang Modiji" event, featured Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Yakshagana, Lavani, and Punjabi and Rajasthani folk forms. The performance was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the largest traditional Indian dance performance ever staged in the country.

Praising the artistes, PM Modi said the performance--marked by perfect harmony and multi-generational participation--would be remembered for years to come, calling it a powerful symbol of cultural continuity and shared heritage. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2020108943612342548 "We have just seen a record-setting cultural performance. More than 800 Dancers in perfect harmony. This performance will be remembered by our people for years to come. I congratulate you. I congratulate all the performers," the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of External Affairs later, in a post on X, said the display highlighted India's soft power and the shared commitment of both nations to deepen people-to-people ties.

Celebrating Deep-Rooted Cultural and Historical Ties

As he addressed nearly 12,000 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India from across Malaysia, PM Modi spoke warmly of shared cultural touchstones--from roti canai (a traditional Malay flatbread) and Malabar parotta to coconut, spices and teh tarik (a frothy hot milk tea)--remarking that the familiarity of flavours and language reflects centuries of interaction between Indian and Malay cultures. "The flavours feel so familiar, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi. We understand each other so well," the PM said.

Honouring Historical Sacrifices

Recalling history, PM Modi paid tribute to the sacrifices of members of the Indian diaspora, including those who joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army despite never having seen India. He saluted the efforts of the Netaji Service Centre and the Netaji Welfare Foundation, noting that the Indian Cultural Centre in Malaysia now proudly bears Netaji's name. "In his honour, we renamed the Indian Cultural Centre in Malaysia after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. I also take this moment to salute the efforts of the Netaji Service Centre and the Netaji Welfare Foundation in Malaysia," the Prime Minister said.

Embracing Diverse Cultural Heritage

The Prime Minister also highlighted the enduring influence of Tamil culture, calling it "India's gift to the world" and noting the contributions of the Tamil diaspora to Malaysian society. He recalled the grandeur of Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves and cultural festivities at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Bagan Datoh, while also acknowledging the popularity of Garba and the spiritual legacy of Sikh communities in Malaysia. "The influence of great saints like Tiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda can also be felt here... We also deeply cherish the cultural connections with our Sikh brothers who live here. You have carried the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to this day by promoting Japo Naam, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako," the PM said during his address. "We have people from all parts of India here. The threads of cultural unity bind us strongly. Our strength is that we understand unity in diversity," he added.

Forging a Future with 'IMPACT'

Drawing attention to the future of India-Malaysia ties, PM Modi noted that bilateral relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 and are now guided by the vision of IMPACT -- India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation. He also said that India's success is Malaysia's success and, in turn, Asia's success. "India's success is Malaysia's success; it is Asia's success. That is why I say the guiding word of our relationship is IMPACT. IMPACT means India Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation. IMPACT on the speed of our relations. IMPACT on the scale of our ambitions. IMPACT for the benefit of our people. Together, we can benefit entire humanity," PM Modi said.

Economic and Digital Cooperation

The Prime Minister highlighted growing economic and digital cooperation, noting that over 100 Indian IT companies operate in Malaysia, generating thousands of jobs, and that India's UPI platform will soon be introduced in Malaysia and also pointed to India's transformation over the past decade--from becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy to emerging as a global hub for manufacturing, startups, fintech and clean energy.

Strengthening People-to-People Bonds

Emphasising India's openness to its global family, PM Modi also noted the extension of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation, announced last year, the introduction of Thiruvalluvar Scholarships, continued support for the Indian Scholarships Trust Fund, and the opening of a new Indian Consulate in Malaysia. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2020133724160135546

Diaspora as Partners in Progress

In closing, PM Modi described the diaspora as an invaluable partner in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, saying that whether born in Kuala Lumpur or Kolkata, "India lives in your hearts. You are an active part of Malaysia's and India's progress. You will help realise the vision of prosperous Malaysia and Viksit Bharat."

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X, said the evening was marked by warmth, cultural vibrancy and pride, underlining the diaspora's vital role in strengthening India-Malaysia friendship--an enduring relationship shaped by history, enriched by culture, and driven by shared aspirations. "Embracing the warmth of our extended family abroad. PM Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community and friends of India in Malaysia. He greeted them and conveyed the good wishes of India. The shared warmth, cultural vibrancy and togetherness made the interaction truly memorable," the MEA said in a post on X.

Bilateral Agenda and Strategic Collaboration

The visit will take place from February 7 to February 8, during which the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, Ibrahim. The visit marks his third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024.

India is exploring opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia, including the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with other business representatives in Malaysia. (ANI)