PM Modi has embarked on a visit to France and Slovakia to deepen ties. He will meet President Macron, inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates', make a historic first PM visit to Slovakia, and attend the G7 Summit, focusing on economic and cultural linkages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on his official visit to France and a state visit to Slovakia aimed at further deepening ties and strengthening partnerships with the European countries.

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Deepening Ties with France

PM Modi is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron and Slovakia at the invitation of Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic. In his departure statement, he highlighted how France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. "Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well", he said.

PM Modi added that in Nice, he would inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' along with President Macron on 14 June 2026. "This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem".

Historic State Visit to Slovakia

From Nice, he will travel to the Slovak Republic for a State Visit from 14-15 June 2026, the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993. "This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico in Bratislava. I will also have the opportunity to interact with Slovak business leaders. Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energise our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member", PM Modi said.

Participation in G7 Summit

"From Slovakia, I will travel to Evian, where I will participate in the G7 Summit on 16 and 17 June 2026. India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South", he highlighted.

Focus on Innovation and Concluding the Tour

PM Modi noted that he will conclude the visit to France in Paris on 18 June 2026 where he will attend the VivaTech 2026 alongside President Macron. VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems. I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations.

"I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond", PM Modi said.

"Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages", he said on X.

Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages. The visit will begin with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

Prime Minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges.

Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems.

The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union. (ANI)