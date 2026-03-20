PM Modi spoke with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar about the West Asia conflict. He stressed dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation, condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, and reiterated support for safe maritime routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with five world leaders on Thursday to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy, while condemning attacks on energy infrastructure, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister held conversations with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar.

PM Stresses Dialogue, Condemns Infrastructure Attacks

"Prime Minister has spoken to five world leaders yesterday. He spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar. In these conversations, Prime Minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," Jaiswal said.

He added that the leaders also raised concerns over attacks on energy infrastructure and stressed the importance of safe maritime routes. "Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure. Prime Minister and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Bilateral Conversations with World Leaders

Conversation with Sultan of Oman

During his conversation with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Prime Minister conveyed advance Eid greetings and reiterated India's position regarding sovereignty issues. "Prime Minister spoke with the Sultan of Oman and conveyed advance Eid greetings to him and to the people of Oman. Prime Minister reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indian nationals," Jaiswal said.

Talks with Malaysian PM

PM Modi also spoke with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, conveying greetings for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Eid). "Prime Minister, thereafter, he also spoke to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, and conveyed warm greetings on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Both leaders discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia and expressed their deep concerns at the developments there," he said.

Discussion with French President

The Prime Minister also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. "Prime Minister also had a conversation with the President of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders discussed the situation in West Asia. They agreed to continue close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," Jaiswal said.

Call with King of Jordan

PM Modi also spoke with King of Jordan Abdullah II, discussing the evolving situation in the region and the importance of ensuring uninterrupted energy and goods transit. "Prime Minister also had a conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. He had also earlier spoken to King Abdullah and conveyed Eid greetings. Both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. They also strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, noting the risk of avoidable escalation. Both sides reaffirmed the support for unhindered transit of goods and energy," he said.

He added that India appreciated Jordan's role in assisting Indians stranded during the conflict. "Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region. As we know, several Indians who were stranded in Israel during the war, during this conflict, have been exiting to Jordan and from there coming home," Jaiswal said.

Phone Call with Emir of Qatar

The Prime Minister also spoke with Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, conveying Eid greetings and thanking the Qatari leadership for supporting the Indian community. "Prime Minister spoke with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and conveyed warm greetings, Eid greetings to him and the people of Qatar. Prime Minister reiterated that India stands in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemned the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure. Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the care and support extended by the Amir of Qatar to the Indian community, and both sides reaffirmed their strong support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added. (ANI)