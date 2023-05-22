Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Looking forward to celebrating vibrant Indian community in Sydney': Australian PM ahead of PM Modi's visit

    PM Modi is on a six-day visit to three countries - Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, to attend multilateral summits, including that of the Group of Seven (G7). He is set to visit Australia on the third and last leg of his visit.

    Looking forward to celebrating vibrant Indian community in Sydney': Australian PM ahead of PM Modi's visit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (May 22) said that he is looking forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recalled his visit to India earlier this year and said that he is honoured to welcome his Indian counterpart for an official visit.

    Talking about the partnership shared by the two nations, the Australian PM said that the two countries share a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer," he further said.

    'India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit

    In a statement, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

    "Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney," he further said.

    PM Modi is on a six-day visit to three countries - Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, to attend multilateral summits, including that of the Group of Seven (G7). He is set to visit Australia on the third and last leg of his visit.

    Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching feet upon latter's arrival

    PM Modi will visit Sydney in Australia where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

    Previously he was scheduled to participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney but on Wednesday Australian PM Albanese announced the cancellation of Quad after the US President postponed his trip to Australia to focus on the debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIPIC Summit Millets key ingredient in lunch hosted by PM Modi for leaders of India-Pacific Islands

    Millets key ingredient in lunch hosted by PM Modi for leaders of India-Pacific Islands

    India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit AJR

    'India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit

    Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    'Home Minister would have resigned if...' Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    G20 meeting in Srinagar: Security tightened across Jammu and Kashmir; check details AJR

    G20 meeting in Srinagar: Security tightened across Jammu and Kashmir; check details

    Kerala Lynching Case Mystery prevails over Bihar native Rajesh Manchi's killing in Malappuram ANR

    Kerala lynching case: Nine days on, mystery prevails over Bihar native Rajesh Manchi's killing

    Recent Stories

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea ADC

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea

    FIPIC Summit Millets key ingredient in lunch hosted by PM Modi for leaders of India-Pacific Islands

    Millets key ingredient in lunch hosted by PM Modi for leaders of India-Pacific Islands

    Major Chirag Chatterjee's twin glory

    Major Chirag Chatterjee's Twin Glory

    India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit AJR

    'India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit

    Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    'Home Minister would have resigned if...' Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon