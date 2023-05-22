'Looking forward to celebrating vibrant Indian community in Sydney': Australian PM ahead of PM Modi's visit

PM Modi is on a six-day visit to three countries - Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, to attend multilateral summits, including that of the Group of Seven (G7). He is set to visit Australia on the third and last leg of his visit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (May 22) said that he is looking forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recalled his visit to India earlier this year and said that he is honoured to welcome his Indian counterpart for an official visit.

Talking about the partnership shared by the two nations, the Australian PM said that the two countries share a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer," he further said.

In a statement, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney," he further said.

PM Modi will visit Sydney in Australia where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Previously he was scheduled to participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney but on Wednesday Australian PM Albanese announced the cancellation of Quad after the US President postponed his trip to Australia to focus on the debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.