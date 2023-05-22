Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak take oath as ministers; check details

    This reshuffle has been necessitated following the resignation of the two ministers. Apart from that one more position was laying vacant after the assassination of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in January.

    Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi, and Sarada Prashad Nayak on Monday (May 22) took oath as ministers in the state cabinet. This is the second rejig in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's cabinet. In June last year, he reorganised his cabinet.

    This reshuffle has been necessitated following the resignation of the two ministers. Apart from that one more position was laying vacant after the assassination of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in January.

    Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers had resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons this week.

    Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned.

    No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January. Odisha's cabinet can have 22 ministers, including the CM, but at present it has 19 ministers.

    The additional charge of School and Mass Education, and Labour Departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. Earlier, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given the additional charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

