Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead.

Leaders Discuss Bilateral and Global Issues

The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges.

Recalling their meetings last year in Brasilia and South Africa, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the significant progress achieved across diverse areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties, a PMO release said.

PM Modi conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Lula to India at an early date. India will host AI Impact Summit next month.

A Deep-Rooted Strategic Partnership

India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, which was elevated to Strategic Partnership in 2006. Both countries also enjoy an excellent cooperation in plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G20, G-4, International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuel Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure as well as in the larger multilateral bodies such as the UN, WTO, UNESCO and WIPO.

The bilateral relationship is based on a common global vision, shared democratic values and a commitment to foster economic growth with social inclusion for the welfare of the people of both countries. (ANI)