PM Narendra Modi said combining Austria's tech expertise with India's speed and scale will build reliable global technology systems and supply chains, highlighting the deep cooperation in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the combination of Austria's technological expertise and India's speed and scale will help build reliable global technology systems and supply chains, while highlighting the long-standing cooperation between the two countries.

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Addressing the press alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, as part of his official visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi said that India and Austria have been reliable partners in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability. He noted that Austrian companies have played a significant role in several landmark projects in India, including the Delhi Metro, railway infrastructure, clean energy initiatives, urban development, and engineering marvels such as the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat. The Prime Minister added that Austria's tunnelling and engineering expertise has contributed meaningfully to India's development projects.

"India and Austria have been reliable partners in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability. Whether it's the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel built at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Himalayas, Austria's tunnelling expertise has left its strong mark. Not only this, from railway projects to the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat, from clean energy to urban development, Austrian companies have been active participants in many engineering projects in India," the PM said.

Deepening Trade and Strategic Ties

Speaking on future cooperation, the Prime Minister said Chancellor Stocker's visit, accompanied by a large business delegation, would inject new momentum into trade and investment ties between the two countries. He said India and Austria are looking to deepen collaboration in emerging and strategic sectors such as defence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and biotechnology.

"Chancellor Stocker's visit will bring new energy to trade and investment. We are very happy that he has come to India with a large vision and a large business delegation. By combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the whole world. We will also strengthen our partnership in defence, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology. Along with this, we will also further strengthen engineering and technical education cooperation," the PM said.

Boosting Education and People-to-People Ties

PM Modi also highlighted expanding cooperation in education and research, pointing to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between IIT Delhi and Austria's Montan University as a key step toward strengthening academic and technological exchange. He further said that India's talent pool can significantly contribute to Austria's innovation ecosystem and productivity.

Recalling the Migration and Mobility Agreement signed in 2023, the Prime Minister said the two sides will further promote mobility in the nursing sector, alongside boosting joint research and startup collaboration. "India's talent has the capacity to increase Austria's innovation and productivity. In 2023, we signed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement with Austria. Under this agreement, we will now further promote mobility in the nursing sector. We will also further strengthen joint research and startup cooperation," PM Modi said.

To enhance people-to-people ties, PM Modi announced the launch of the India-Austria Working Holiday Programme aimed at increasing youth exchanges between the two countries.

Towards an Innovation-Centric Partnership

Referring to his 2024 visit to Austria--the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades--PM Modi said the continued high-level exchanges reflect the growing depth of bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the partnership will evolve into a more innovation-driven and future-ready relationship. "Let us make the India-Austria partnership innovation-centric and future-ready," PM Modi concluded.

Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025. (ANI)