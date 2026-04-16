Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker's 'milestone' India visit marks a 'new chapter' in ties. PM Modi and Stocker agreed to boost cooperation in trade, technology, and green energy, with the upcoming EU-India FTA set to create new opportunities.

Highlighting a significant shift in diplomatic ties, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described his four-day official trip to India as a "milestone" for the bilateral partnership. Following high-level deliberations at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi noted that the Chancellor choosing India for his inaugural visit outside of Europe reflected "his vision and commitment to the India-Austria relationship."

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Chancellor Stocker, acknowledging India's economic trajectory, pointed to an "impressive" growth rate of 7 per cent, emphasising that Austrian firms stand to gain from the nation's economic "dynamism." In a post on X, the Chancellor remarked that the diplomatic encounter "marks a new chapter" in the bond between the two nations. He stressed that having reliable allies anchored by "shared values" is critical during current periods of "increasing geopolitical uncertainty."

Strengthening the Partnership

Stocker further outlined the future of the alliance, stating, "Together, we are taking our partnership to a new level: we will strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, and green energy. This will create new opportunities for our people and businesses. Our relationship will continue to grow even stronger across all areas with the future implementation of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement."

Modi Lauds Austrian Expertise, Eyes Future Collaboration

During the session, PM Modi lauded Austria's specialised "tunnelling expertise," identifying the nation as a steadfast collaborator in the fields of innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure. "Be it the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel built at 10,000 feet in the Himalayas, Austria's tunnelling expertise has a deep footprint in India. From railway projects to the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat, and from clean energy to urban development, several Austrian companies have been active in engineering projects in India," PM Modi said.

Positioning the Indo-Austrian alliance as a stabilising global influence, PM Modi advocated for joint efforts to supply the international market with resilient supply chains and "reliable technology." "We will strengthen our partnership in the domains of defence, semiconductors, quantum and biotechnology. At the same time, we will also strengthen our collaboration in engineering and technical education. The MoU being signed today between IIT Delhi and Austria's Montan University is a glowing example of such knowledge-sharing," PM Modi added.

High-Technology Designated 'Central Pillar' of Partnership

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the visit yielded 15 specific outcomes spanning counter-terrorism, trade, skills development, and defence. According to the official readout, PM Modi and Chancellor Stocker conducted a comprehensive review of the relationship, touching upon cultural exchanges, investment, and "mobility and people-to-people ties."

Jaiswal noted that "high-technology cooperation" has been designated as the "central pillar" of the "Enhanced India-Austria Partnership." The MEA spokesperson further stated, "The leaders noted that the implementation of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement would open significant opportunities in areas of trade, manufacturing, investment and the creation of jobs, especially for the youth."

As part of his four-day itinerary, Chancellor Stocker also visited Rajghat to pay his respects and lay a wreath in memory of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)