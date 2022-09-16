Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    The Indian Prime Minister was speaking at an extended session that was attended by the leaders of the eight SCO member states and the leaders of observer states such as Turkey and other nations invited by Uzbekistan, the host of the summit.

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have created impediments for global supply chains and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should create trusted and resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery.

    Addressing a session of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, PM Modi said the members of the grouping should give each other transit rights to help build better connectivity across the region.

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    The Indian Prime Minister was speaking at an extended session that was attended by the leaders of the eight SCO member states and the leaders of observer states such as Turkey and other nations invited by Uzbekistan, the host of the summit.

    PM Modi said the SCO Summit was being held against the backdrop of a challenging regional and global situation, and the whole world was grappling with the challenge of economic recovery after the pandemic. The SCO's role is very important in such circumstances as its member states account for almost 30% of the global GDP and 40% of the world's population.

    Also read: 'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    "The pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have created several impediments for global supply chains and the whole world is facing an unprecedented food and energy crisis. In our region, the SCO should try to create trusted, resilient and diversified supply chains. For this, we need better connectivity and it is also important that all of us give transit rights to each other," he said.

    The governance model of India makes appropriate use of technology and the government backs innovation in every sector. "There are more than 70,000 start-ups in India, including more than 100 unicorns, and the country’s expertise in this field can be used to help other SCO members," he said.

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The SCO can think of creating a new special working group on start-ups and innovation whereby India can share its expertise, he said.

    Pointing to India's emergence as a centre for medical and wellness tourism, the prime minister said the World Health Organization (WHO) had established a global centre for traditional medicines in Gujarat this year. "This is the first and only such global centre under the WHO and the SCO that should increase cooperation on traditional medicines," he said.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit AJR

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    Russia 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II s funeral know full list here gcw

    Russia, 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today know price bank offers special deals on Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    tennis Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears snt

    Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears

    Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand is India 76th Chess Grandmaster-ayh

    Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand is India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

    Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46 crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts AJR

    Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46 crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon