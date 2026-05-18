PM Modi announced a new India-Sweden Science & Technology Centre in Gothenburg. He called for deeper green industrial collaboration, while Swedish PM Kristersson highlighted ambitions to double bilateral trade and investment within five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) announced the establishment of an India-Sweden Science and Technology Centre and called for deeper collaboration in green industrial transformation, as India and Sweden expanded cooperation in innovation, sustainability and clean technology during the European Round Table for Industry in Gothenburg.

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Speaking at the CEO Round Table in Gothenburg, PM Modi said, "To enhance connectivity between the startup and research ecosystems of both countries, we are establishing an India-Sweden Science and Technology Centre."

Highlighting climate cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister said, "The Leadership Group for Industry Transition is our shared global initiative, under which we are emphasising low-carbon industrial transformation. Today, we have decided to embark on its third phase."

Green Innovation and Investment

He further underlined India's ongoing work in green sectors and the scope for joint innovation with Sweden. "In India, work is being undertaken on a massive scale in the fields of Green Hydrogen, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Infrastructure. By combining Sweden's technology with India's scale, we can develop climate solutions for the entire world," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk, on the sidelines of the visit and discussed investment opportunities in India. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In Gothenburg, met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk. We discussed the large scope of opportunities in India and deepening investments, especially in sectors like port infrastructure, logistics and more." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2056041437381476849

Swedish PM Hails 'Milestone' Visit

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden marks another milestone in India-Sweden relations, while emphasising the shared ambition to significantly deepen economic and strategic cooperation between India and Europe.

Addressing the European CEO Round Table hosted by Volvo Group, Kristersson said the European Union, Sweden and India recognise the immense potential of stronger partnerships at a time when the world remains increasingly complex and unpredictable. Highlighting growing economic cooperation, Kristersson said both countries share the ambition of doubling bilateral trade and investment within the next five years. "The European Union, Sweden and India all recognise the immense potential that lies in deepening our partnership, not least when the world is as complicated and unpredictable as it obviously is today. PM Modi, your visit marks another milestone in the history of India-Sweden relations... We have a joint ambition to double our bilateral trade and investments within five years. With the current speed, I actually believe it could become a reality even sooner," the Swedish PM said.

EU Chief on Landmark Trade Agreement

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also addressed the CEO Round Table, said the India-EU summit held earlier this year in New Delhi marked a turning point in bilateral ties. She added that both sides are committed to signing and operationalising the agreement at record speed by the end of the year.

"It has only been a few months since you (PM Modi) hosted me in New Delhi for our ground-breaking EU-India summit. We succeeded indeed in concluding our landmark trade agreement - we call it the mother of all deals... we are committed to signing the agreement by the end of the year and making it fully operational at record speed," said von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen further welcomed Sweden's commitment to doubling economic exchanges with India over the next five years and expressed hope that other European nations would follow Sweden's example in strengthening ties with India. (ANI)