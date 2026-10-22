Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Poland's Donald Tusk have jointly condemned terrorism, called for UN Security Council reforms, and emphasized the need for global cooperation on security and the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Global Commitment to Counter-Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday condemned terrorism and violent extremism, pressing the global community to persist in eradicating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure. The two leaders advocated robust and unified measures against terrorists and terrorist entities, encompassing those listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee. During their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi and PM Tusk held comprehensive discussions covering bilateral, regional and global matters of shared concern.

"The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism leading to terrorism in all their forms and manifestations, irrespective of their motivations, including cross-border terrorism, and stressed that there can be no justification for terrorism on any grounds. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025," noted the India-Poland Joint Statement issued following the talks between PM Modi and Tusk.

"They called for strong and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those designated by the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee. Both sides also called upon all countries to continue to work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure as well as disrupting terrorism financing networks. Both leaders called for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the United Nations. They agreed to have a dialogue on counter-terrorism," the statement added.

UN Reform and Geopolitical Cooperation

Furthermore, PM Modi and Tusk emphasised the significance of multilateralism anchored by the United Nations (UN) Charter. Both governments urged structural reform of the United Nations, incorporating the enlargement of the UN Security Council across both permanent and non-permanent tiers to maintain its relevance, credibility and efficacy.

"The Polish side expressed its support for India’s membership of a more inclusive, reformed and expanded UNSC, as well as reiterated its support for India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UNSC for 2028-29," the Joint Statement highlighted. The two leaders underscored the vital function of the G20 as a premier platform for global collaboration, signalling their readiness to cooperate closely across G20 tracks and operational workstreams involving Polish participation.

Regional Conflicts and Global Security

Both leaders voiced their "deepest concern" regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citing its severe and tragic humanitarian toll, and reaffirmed the imperative for a comprehensive, just and enduring peace aligned with international law and the UN Charter, encompassing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. They further drew attention to the adverse repercussions of the Ukraine crisis on worldwide food and energy security, particularly impacting the Global South.

Additionally, PM Modi and Tusk reiterated the necessity of upholding a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific in compliance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They stressed freedom of navigation and the peaceful settlement of disputes under international law, with New Delhi extending an invitation for Warsaw to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), according to the Joint Statement.

The two leaders also welcomed the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meetings bringing together India and the Visegrad Group (V4), comprising Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic, while reaffirming their dedication to deepening engagement via the V4+India format and forging a forward-looking alliance anchored in mutual interests.