Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim called his meeting with PM Modi 'vital, strategic and critical' for ties. On Modi's two-day visit, they saw 11 MoUs exchanged, upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday described his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "very vital, very strategic and critical" to advancing bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to the Asian nation to bolster cooperation in several sectors. Today, PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart held delegation-level talks and witnessed the exchange of multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between India and Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

Advancing Bilateral Ties

Follwing this, Anwar Ibrahim in a joint press briefing with PM Modi, elaborated on the significance of the engagement and the rapidly expanding relationship between the two countries. In his remarks, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "We consider this meeting and these exchanges very vital, very strategic and critical to advance and enhance relations between India and Malaysia."

He noted, "We had long-standing relations since 1957. But we have elevated it to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024," pointing to "the deep historical ties, strong people-to-people linkages, and ever-expanding economic cooperation."

Outlining future collaboration, the Malaysian PM said, "We'll continue to deepen collaboration in all fields- trade and investment, semiconductor, digital economy, trade in local currency, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food, security, defence, education, healthcare, tourism, culture and people-to-people." Emphasising implementation, he added, "It is really comprehensive, and we believe that we can advance this and execute in a speedy manner with the commitment of both our governments, both foreign ministers."

Key Agreements and Outcomes

Detailing outcomes of the talks, Ibrahim said, "We have seen the exchanges of 11 documents, including MOUs, in an exchange of letters which extended beyond normal bilateral arrangements," adding, "We have covered even peacekeeping cooperation on semiconductor, healthcare and security cooperation."

Reflecting this broad cooperation, the signing of 11 documents, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and exchanges of letters, marked a key outcome of the high-level talks and underscored the scope of the upgraded strategic partnership.

Ceremonial Welcome and High-Level Talks

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim welcomed PM Modi during delegation-level talks, highlighting strong bilateral relations and the personal importance of the visit. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors and reflected the mutual commitment of both sides to enhance economic and regional collaboration.

These engagements followed a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra, where PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and other protocol honours. During the ceremony, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the hospitality, saying, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to you. The way you welcomed me and my delegation, and the way you presented Malaysian life so beautifully in these few hours, going beyond traditional customs, and the excellent way you organised everything - it will always remain in our memories, and for that, I express my sincere and special thanks."

PM Modi also shared glimpses of the welcome on X, posting, "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations."

PM Modi's Arrival and Engagements

PM Modi had arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport, joined by Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni. The arrival featured a red-carpet reception with traditional music and dance performances.

As engagements continued, both leaders travelled together to an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur, with PM Modi later writing on X, "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

This marks PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. As part of today's engagements, Prime Minister Modi will interact with CEOs and business leaders to further boost trade, investment, and economic linkages between the two countries. He is also scheduled to meet Indian National Army veterans and Malaysian dignitaries before concluding his visit and departing for India.

Deep-Rooted Historical and People-to-People Ties

India and Malaysia share deep-rooted relations shaped by common history, civilisation and culture, further strengthened by Malaysia's Indian-origin population of about 2.9 million, the world's third-largest overseas Indian community. (ANI)