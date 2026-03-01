At the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, Piyush Goyal urged prioritising mandated issues for the Global South like agriculture and public stockholding. He also sought a balanced fisheries deal and called for restoring the WTO's dispute settlement system.

Noting that agriculture is critical to the livelihoods of millions and Permanent Solution on Public Stockholding for food security purposes and Special Safeguard Mechanism and Cotton are long-pending mandated issues for the Global South, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that there is a need to deliver on them on priority.

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Addressing the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, Piyush Goyal said India remains committed to negotiating a comprehensive Fisheries Subsidies Agreement that balances current and future fishing needs, protects the livelihoods of poor fishers, with appropriate and effective S&DT.

On WTO Reform and Dispute Settlement

Goyal said the necessary reform of the WTO should be carried out through a transparent, inclusive and Member-driven process, keeping development at its core, upholding the foundational principles and objectives of the Organisation, mainly non-discrimination, consensus-based decision making and equity. S&DT should be precise, effective and operational.

"The past mandates should be delivered on priority. A dysfunctional Dispute Settlement System has deprived Members from effective redressal. We must restore the automatic and binding dispute settlement system," he said.

Goyal said the incorporation of plurilateral outcomes into the WTO framework should be based on consensus and not impair existing rights of non-parties or cast additional obligations on them.

Agriculture and Food Security a Priority

"Agriculture is critical to the livelihoods of millions. For Global South, Permanent Solution on Public Stockholding for food security purposes, Special Safeguard Mechanism and Cotton are long-pending mandated issues; we must deliver on them on priority," he said.

Digital Trade and Emerging Technologies

"In the absence of a common understanding among Members on the scope of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions and given its potentially significant implications, the continued extension of this moratorium warrants careful reconsideration," he added.

Goyal said India believes that emerging technologies must serve Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya--welfare for all and happiness of all, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent Global AI Impact Summit. He said the multilateral trading system must also ensure that innovation, development and opportunity are shared equitably among members.

Commitment to Constructive Engagement

"Finally, we will engage constructively to show that WTO remains central to global trade and strive to Reform it to remain responsive, Perform in delivering on development, equity, and inclusiveness, and Transform to better serve the interests of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized people, anchored in consensus and multilateralism," he said.

Goyal is leading the Indian delegation at the WTO meet.

The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is being held from March 26-29 in Yaounde, Cameroon. The Conference, being chaired by Minister of Trade of Cameroon, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, has brought together Trade Ministers from WTO member countries to deliberate on key issues affecting the global trading system.