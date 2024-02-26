Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    Nitasha Kaul, a UK-based Indian professor, was barred from entering India to attend a Karnataka government event. She alleges she was deported without explanation, and held in a holding cell for 24 hours. The incident sparked criticism of India's treatment of dissent and questions about freedom of expression. Political motives are suspected.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    A controversial situation has arisen following allegations made by Nitasha Kaul, a professor hailing from the United Kingdom, who claims she was barred from entering India due to directives from the capital. Kaul, an academic of Indian origin based in London, detailed her experience on social media, stating that despite being invited by the Karnataka government to attend an event, she was denied entry upon arrival at Bengaluru airport and subsequently deported.

    Kaul claimed that the immigration officials did not explain the denial of entry, leaving her puzzled and stranded at the airport. She emphasized that she had not received any prior communication from the Indian authorities regarding the restriction. The incident occurred as Kaul arrived in Bengaluru to participate in a two-day conference organized by the Karnataka government. She intended to deliver a speech on democratic and constitutional values at the Constitution National Unity Convention.

    Farmers' tractor march set to snarl traffic at Delhi-Noida border today; check details

    Expressing her dismay on social media, Kaul highlighted the irony of being denied entry to India, a country known as the world's largest democracy, for advocating democratic principles.

    During her ordeal, Kaul alleges she was held in a holding cell at the airport for 24 hours, with limited movement and inadequate access to essential amenities like food and water, despite repeated requests for assistance. Nitasha Kaul, a respected academic specializing in politics, international relations, and critical interdisciplinary studies, serves as a professor at the University of Westminster in London. She holds a valid UK passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

    The controversy surrounding Kaul's deportation has sparked reactions from various quarters. While some have criticized the Indian government for stifling dissent and curtailing freedom of expression, others have questioned the decision to bar her entry. Hindus for Human Rights in the UK have voiced support for Kaul, condemning the actions that led to her deportation.

    Outrage erupts over 'destroy Ram Mandir' calls and anti-Hindu rhetoric at OP Jindal Global University event

    The Karnataka BJP has criticized the Congress-led state government for inviting Kaul to the conference, labelling her as an "anti-India element" and part of a 'Break India Brigade'. However, there has been no immediate comment from the Karnataka government on the matter.

    The academician further alleged that she was unofficially informed by authorities that her criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the past may have contributed to the decision to deny her entry. Kaul's experience has reignited debates on freedom of speech, democracy, and the treatment of dissenting voices in India. The incident underscores the challenges faced by individuals who express opinions contrary to the prevailing political narrative.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
