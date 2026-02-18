Philippines' ICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda expressed a strong desire for closer tech and bilateral ties with India at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, envisioning the Philippines as a strategic 'bridge' between the East and West.

Philippines Seeks to be 'Bridge' in Tech Partnership with India

Henry Rhoel Aguda, Secretary of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines, on Wednesday expressed a strong desire for closer technological and bilateral ties with India, highlighting the deep cultural and strategic synergy between the two nations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Aguda emphasised the Philippines' unique geographic position and the immense potential for a mutually beneficial partnership in the technology sector. "The Philippines is strategically and geographically located as the window to the west. We feel that by partnering with India, we would be able to bring some of the technology back to the Philippines so that we can be a bridge between the two sides of the world," Aguda told ANI.

Strengthening Cultural Bonds

The Secretary further underscored the significant Indian diaspora in the Philippines and the cultural bonds that already unite the two countries. "India has a large ethnic population in our country. They are the third-largest ethnic group, and we do celebrate your festivities in our country, as well as the great food. We want a much closer tie with India," he added.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

These remarks come amid the India AI Impact Summit 2026, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20. The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity. The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. It forms part of an evolving international process focused on strengthening global cooperation on AI governance, safety, and societal impact.

Guided by 'People, Planet, and Progress'

Guided by the three foundational Sutras - People, Planet, and Progress - the India AI Impact Summit 2026 promotes human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological progress. (ANI)