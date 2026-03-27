The MEA has appointed Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran as India's next High Commissioner to the UK. Kumaran, a 1992-batch IFS officer, will replace Vikram Doraiswami, who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced the appointment of Periasamy Kumaran, currently serving as Secretary (East) in the MEA, as the next High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. In an official statement on Thursday, the Ministry said, "Shri Periasamy Kumaran (IFS:1992), presently Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

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Kumaran's Diplomatic Career

Kumaran, a 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), brings with him extensive diplomatic experience across multiple regions. He began his career as Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Cairo (1994-1997), followed by postings in Tripoli (1997-2000) and Brussels (2000-2003). He later served as Deputy Secretary (Europe West) in the MEA (2003-2005) before taking charge as Regional Passport Officer in Bengaluru (2005-2007). His overseas assignments also include serving as Counsellor in Islamabad (2007-2009) and Washington (2009-2011), as well as Deputy High Commissioner in Colombo (2011-2014).

Subsequently, Kumaran held the position of Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa Division) in the MEA from 2014 to 2016. He went on to serve as Ambassador of India to Qatar (2016-2020) and later as High Commissioner of India to Singapore (2020-2023). In July 2023, he assumed charge as Additional Secretary (Economic Relations & Development Partnership Administration), and was later elevated to Special Secretary in the same division. On April 1, 2025, he took over as Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Vikram Doraiswami Appointed Ambassador to China

Kumaran will be taking up the position of Vikram Doraiswami as the High Commissioner of India to the UK. Meanwhile, Doraiswami has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China.

China Welcomes New Envoy

Earlier on Friday, China welcomed the appointment of India's new envoy to Beijing, Vikram Doraiswami, expressing its readiness to facilitate his transition as both nations look towards stabilising bilateral relations.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, conveyed Beijing's support for the incoming diplomat. "China welcomes India's newly appointed ambassador to China, Vikram K. Doraiswami (Wei Jiameng, his Chinese name), and stands ready to provide every convenience for him to take up his post in China," the post stated.

Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. Before that, he did journalism for a year. (ANI)