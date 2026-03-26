Former Indian envoy Dinkar P Srivastava explains why Iran distrusts Pakistan as a peace broker in the US-Israel conflict. He notes Iran's rejection of a US proposal has led to a stalemate, emphasizing that diplomacy is the only solution.

Pakistan's Role as Broker Questioned

Even as US and Israel play a cat and mouse diplomatic game on a possible peace settlement, reports suggest that Islamabad may play broker between the two sides. However, former Indian Ambassador to Iran Dinkar P Srivastava believes that Iran does not implicitly trust Pakistan as it has been cosying up to the US recently.

"Iran could not have forgotten that in June last year, when it was under Israeli attack, General Asim Munir was having lunch at the White House. So they clearly know that Pakistan is not an honest broker," the former envoy said.

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Stalemate as Iran Rejects US Proposal

The former envoy said that with Iran rejecting the 15-point proposal by the United States aimed at ending the war there appears to be a stalemate in West Asia. Iran, had called US' terms "maximal" and unacceptable.

"The US proposal has been rejected by Iran, which described them as containing maximal demands. The US has not won the war. It is a stalemate. And if it's a stalemate, you cannot expect to impose your terms," the former envoy said.

The proposal's inclusion of dismantling Iran's nuclear facilities and missile program, which was never part of previous deals, was a key point of contention. According to the Ambassador, Iran views its missile program as vital for its defence, especially in light of the ongoing conflict.

"This is the second war which is going on. That's the only, Iran's only defence," he remarked.

US Claims of Iran's Desperation Dismissed

Regarding US claims that Iran is desperate for a deal, the former Ambassador dismissed them as "face-saving" rhetoric. He pointed out that if Iran were truly desperate, it would have been the first to initiate peace talks.

"If they were desperate, they wouldn't have rejected it. They would have been the first to initiate it," he stated.

Path to Diplomatic Solution

On the potential for a diplomatic solution, the former Ambassador emphasised the need for a ceasefire and a multilateral approach. "Diplomatic solution is the only way forward. Immediate ceasefire, opening of the Persian Gulf and ceasing the attacks on Gulf countries which are non-belligerents," he stated.

He also suggested resuming diplomatic negotiations on the nuclear issue, ideally where talks left off in Geneva before the war.

Economic and Strategic Fallout

The former Ambassador also touched upon the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, noting a sharp rise in oil prices. "Oil prices have already shot up, this is a much bigger shock than the second oil price shock," he warned, highlighting the broader consequences for the global economy.

When asked about Iran's message in allowing selected countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, he explained that it was a show of power. "Iran is underlining the fact that despite taking very heavy military and civilian losses, it still has the capacity to control this strategic waterway," he said.

The former Ambassador reiterated that peace could only be achieved through diplomacy, but it would require significant trust-building and cooperation from all parties involved. "These are things which can be worked out," he said, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing conflict. (ANI)