At a UNHRC event, Dr Sumran Razak Sabreena urged the EU to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ status over its failure to uphold human rights obligations, citing electoral integrity concerns, lack of freedoms, and the detention of Imran Khan.

At a side event during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Dr Sumran Razak Sabreena of the Pakistan World Alliance raised serious concerns over Pakistan's human rights record, urging the European Union to reconsider Islamabad's preferential trade status under the GSP+ framework.

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Addressing the gathering, Sabreena emphasised that Pakistan has failed to uphold the human rights obligations tied to the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which allows tariff-free access to European markets for certain products. She called on the European Parliament to campaign for the potential suspension of Pakistan's GSP+ status until meaningful reforms are implemented. A key demand raised during her statement was the release of the European Union's report on Pakistan's February 2024 general elections. She noted that concerns over electoral integrity surfaced after a Commonwealth observer report was leaked, allegedly revealing instances of rigging. According to her, it was only after this revelation that the Commonwealth initiated steps to review Pakistan's compliance with democratic and human rights standards.

'Grim Picture' of Human Rights in Pakistan

Sabreena painted a grim picture of the current situation in Pakistan, alleging a lack of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, movement, and assembly. She also highlighted the continued detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming he has been held in solitary confinement for over two years without adequate medical care. She further alleged severe deterioration in his health, including significant vision loss in one eye.

Personal Testimony on Enforced Disappearance

Sharing a personal account, Sabreena spoke about her father, a human rights defender whom she described as an expert on enforced disappearances, recognised by Amnesty International. She alleged that he was abducted in November 2019 and remained missing for over a year before authorities acknowledged his custody. She claimed he was subjected to torture, denied medical treatment, and later sentenced to 14 years in prison following a secret military trial. According to her, her father continues to suffer from multiple health conditions in prison, often being denied access to medicines, hospital visits, and even communication with family. She said he has missed significant family moments, including birthdays, funerals, and graduations, leaving the family in a state of distress.

Broader Failures Under GSP+ Framework

Expanding the scope of her concerns, Sabreena also raised issues related to migration flows from Pakistan to Europe via Turkey, arguing that such factors should be considered by the European Union while reviewing Pakistan's GSP+ status. She further alleged that Pakistan has failed to meet key obligations under the GSP+ framework, particularly in protecting minority rights and addressing controversial blasphemy laws. "Pakistan has not made any progress," she asserted, calling for stronger international pressure.

Despite the criticism, Sabreena clarified that the intent is not to punish Pakistan but to encourage systemic transformation. She urged the European Union to use the leverage of GSP+ status to push for reforms, ensuring that human rights are upheld and political freedoms are restored. (ANI)