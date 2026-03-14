Thousands rallied across Pakistan for Youm-e-Quds, showing solidarity with Palestine. Protesters in Islamabad, Karachi, and Sindh chanted anti-Israel slogans, condemned global powers, and demanded immediate aid for the people of Gaza.

A Youm-e-Quds rally was organised in Islamabad, where participants gathered to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. During the demonstration on Friday, the crowds chanted slogans against Israel, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region. The event saw significant participation from various political and religious leaders, who joined a large number of citizens to mark the occasion.

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Speaking at the event, Zahir Shah, one of the participants, emphasised the importance of resisting global powers. He stated that they intended to send a message to America and Israel, asserting that no matter how powerful an oppressor may be, and regardless of the scale of the oppression, it remains essential to speak out against it.

Rallies Sweep Across Karachi and Sindh

Mirroring the demonstrations in the capital, rallies were organised across Karachi and various regions of Sindh to observe Al-Quds Day, Dawn reported. A significant number of demonstrators, including women and children, gathered on MA Jinnah Road on Friday to commemorate the day under stringent security measures. Primarily spearheaded by the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), the participants marched from the Numaish intersection to the Tibet Centre.

At the centre, they were addressed by a broad spectrum of leaders, including Ameen Shirazi of the ISO, Hasan Zafar Naqvi, Nazar Abbas Taqvi, and Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Other prominent speakers included Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqi of the Jamaat-i-Islami and Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. According to Dawn, those in attendance demanded a robust response from the Muslim world to provide immediate assistance to people in Gaza. The protesters explicitly rejected the "so-called normalisation of terms with Israel" by certain Islamic nations, warning that such diplomatic shifts could result in catastrophic outcomes.

Intense Fervour Amid Regional Escalation

The intensity of this year's annual rally, traditionally observed on the final Friday of Ramazan, was marked by intense fervour attributed to the significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The demonstrations saw heightened emotions following US and Israeli actions against Iran, including the reported assassination of Ali Khamenei. Consequently, protesters carried banners and portraits of the late leader and the newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Dawn noted that the crowds voiced strong condemnation of what they characterised as ongoing Zionist atrocities within Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories.

Calls for International Legal Action

In his address, Ameen Shirazi asserted that the Zionist state is an "illegitimate colonial project" and urged the international community to commence legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He also questioned the "criminal silence" of global powers and Muslim nations concerning the situation.

Exhibition Depicts Palestinian Suffering

Adding a visual dimension to the protest, the Palestine Foundation set up a pictorial exhibition to depict the plight of the Palestinian people and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Sabir Abu Maryam of the Foundation told the media that they condemn the silence of human rights organisations regarding the actions of the "Zionist regime" and its allies.

Movement Gains Momentum in Other Districts

As reported by Dawn, the momentum of the movement was evident as similar rallies were held in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and other district headquarters. In Hyderabad, the Shia Ulema Council (SUC) staged a march to the local press club, while in Sukkur, a grand rally was led by the Al-Quds Committee of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM). Further demonstrations in Badin specifically protested against alleged attacks on Iran, while in Khairpur and Jacobabad, participants reiterated their support for Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

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