Pakistan under fire over alleged sexual abuse of PTI women in prison

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has come under fire from opposition and human rights groups amid allegations that Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) workers who had been detained were subjected to torture in the worst manner imaginable, including sexual assault.

Reports of alleged physical and sexual torture of PTI supporters who were detained and held in detention facilities after demonstrations over the ex-PM Imran Khan's imprisonment on May 9 have gone viral on social media.

According to PTI, over 10,000 of its workers, many of whom are women, are presently held as C-class detainees in overcrowded jails in the sweltering summer heat.

Home Minister Rana Sanaullah accused PTI at a press conference on Sunday of spreading fake narratives to malign law enforcers. He claimed that intelligence services had overheard a conversation that showed PTI was preparing to commit two "rapes" and place the blame on security officers.

Islamabad police issued alerts after the Home Minister's remarks to check that the cameras in police stations, offices and jails were operational in order to prevent "plans to target officials." Police reported that there had been a "initiated deliberate campaign to smear institutions."

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry would visit the Kot Lakhpat Jail today in response to the claims of abuse of the PTI women.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has sought the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the abuse of imprisoned female members of his party on Sunday. He claimed that, in addition to Adiala, other jails had also reported sexual assaults against these women.

