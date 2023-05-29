Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan under fire over alleged sexual abuse of PTI women in prison

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has come under fire from opposition and human rights groups amid allegations that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers who had been detained were subjected to torture, including sexual assault.

    Pakistan under fire over alleged sexual abuse of PTI women in prison anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has come under fire from opposition and human rights groups amid allegations that Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) workers who had been detained were subjected to torture in the worst manner imaginable, including sexual assault.

    Reports of alleged physical and sexual torture of PTI supporters who were detained and held in detention facilities after demonstrations over the ex-PM Imran Khan's imprisonment on May 9 have gone viral on social media.

    According to PTI, over 10,000 of its workers, many of whom are women, are presently held as C-class detainees in overcrowded jails in the sweltering summer heat.

    Home Minister Rana Sanaullah accused PTI at a press conference on Sunday of spreading fake narratives to malign law enforcers. He claimed that intelligence services had overheard a conversation that showed PTI was preparing to commit two "rapes" and place the blame on security officers.

    Islamabad police issued alerts after the Home Minister's remarks to check that the cameras in police stations, offices and jails were operational in order to prevent "plans to target officials." Police reported that there had been a "initiated deliberate campaign to smear institutions."

    Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry would visit the Kot Lakhpat Jail today in response to the claims of abuse of the PTI women.

    PTI Chairman Imran Khan has sought the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the abuse of imprisoned female members of his party on Sunday. He claimed that, in addition to Adiala, other jails had also reported sexual assaults against these women.
     

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkey election 2023 Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins another term extends rule into 3rd decade world leaders congratulate gcw

    Turkey election 2023: Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins another term as President, world leaders congratulate him

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle anr

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle

    Afghanistan woman builds secret home 'lab', beats Taliban ban; bags IIT-Madras degree AJR

    Afghanistan woman builds secret home 'lab', beats Taliban ban; bags IIT-Madras degree

    US records first death from Powassan virus: All you need to about tick-borne disease AJR

    US records first death from Powassan virus: All you need to about tick-borne disease

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability AJR

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability

    Recent Stories

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Check out the 3 top players who walked away with top annual prizes-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Check out the 3 top players who walked away with top annual prizes

    Grandpa not made a minister': Karnataka Congress leader's granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Grandpa not made a minister': Karnataka Congress leader's granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July Carl Pei confirms key specification REVEALED gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Ovulation to Embryo Transfer-6 stages for successful IVF RBA

    Ovulation to Embryo Transfer-6 stages for successful IVF

    Here are 5 go-to trending Korean beauty hacks that you must follow ADC

    Here are 5 go-to trending Korean beauty hacks that you must follow

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon