Pakistan security forces eliminate 15 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Pakistan's security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on February 15, 2025, killing 15 terrorists, as reported by The Express Tribune. 
 

ANI |Published: Feb 16, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : More than a dozen terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 15 February 2025, fifteen Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The operations were conducted by the security forces in the general area of Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of Khwarij.
During the operation, Pakistan's security personnel located the Khwarij's location, and nine terrorists were killed, including Kharji Farma alias Saqib, Kharji Amanullah alias Toori, Kharji Saeed alias Liaquat, and Kharji Bilal.

The Khwarij were involved in numerous terror-related activities and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, as per Express Tribune.

In another operation conducted in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six Khwarij were killed by the security forces.

During an intense firefight, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, 21, lost his life.

The other three soldiers who lost their lives include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, 39, Sepoy Farhat Ullah, 27, and Sepoy Himat Khan, 29.

Search operations are being conducted to eliminate any other 'Khwarji' found in the area, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists also referred to as Khwarij during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. The troops gunned down 4 TTP terrorists during the operation.

On Thursday, a Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed during a North Waziristan intelligence-based operation as the security forces gunned down six TTP terrorists. According to (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The troops got into a gunfight at the TTP's location and killed six terrorists while reporting 2 casualties--Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, ARY News reported. 

Musk-led DOGE scraps US funding for 'voter turnout' in India; BJP calls it ‘external interference’

