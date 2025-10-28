Pakistani PM's claim that India 'annexed' Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, was quickly debunked by X's community note feature and online users. Netizens pointed out that Maharaja Hari Singh legally signed the Instrument of Accession.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself at the centre of online criticism after his post on X about Kashmir was labelled false by netizens and fact-checkers. In his post, Sharif accused India of 'annexing' Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, calling it the start of decades of 'oppression' and 'denial of Kashmiri self-determination.' He shared this message to mark what Pakistan observes as 'Kashmir Black Day,' an annual event used to spread its long-running anti-India narrative on Kashmir. However, within hours, X’s community note feature, a crowdsourced fact-checking tool, added a clarification, calling Sharif’s statement historically and legally inaccurate. The feature explained that on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh had legally signed the Instrument of Accession, officially making Jammu and Kashmir part of India. Indian troops entered Srinagar the next day, not to occupy the region but to defend it against Pakistan-backed tribal fighters.

Fact-check feature exposes false claim

The community note on Sharif's post provided historical context and even linked to references, including Wikipedia, to correct the record. It clarified that India’s military action came after the state of Jammu and Kashmir had joined the Indian Union, and that the operation aimed to push back armed intruders who had invaded the Valley. This public correction gained significant traction. Hundreds of users thanked X for the clarification and mocked the Pakistani leader for his lack of knowledge of his own country’s history. Memes, sarcastic replies, and detailed historical documents soon flooded the platform. Some users even pointed out that more than 70% of Sharif’s post appeared to be AI-generated, raising questions about whether parts of the statement were drafted using tools such as ChatGPT. “I was wondering how you managed to write such a long post without mistakes - now I know,” one user wrote.

Expert reactions and sharp criticism

Afghan political analyst Qari Eisa Mohammadi criticised Sharif's attempt to lecture India, saying Pakistan should focus on its own internal problems first. He posted on X, "Kashmir under India today enjoys more security, progress, and economic growth. Pakistan is struggling with poverty, unemployment, and massive debts. It should fix its own crises before giving slogans about freedom for others." Mohammadi's remarks echoed the sentiment of many who believe Pakistan uses Kashmir as a distraction from its domestic troubles. He added that when a country needs loans to feed its own citizens, its promises of 'freedom and prosperity' for others sound more like a joke than reality.

What really happened in 1947

According to verified historical records, Pakistan's claim that India 'occupied' Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 is entirely false. In late October that year, Pakistan-backed tribal militias, often referred to as Mujaheedeens, launched an armed invasion of Kashmir. They entered through Muzaffarabad and Poonch, killing civilians and looting villages. The local forces could not hold them off, and the attackers were advancing towards Srinagar, the capital city. At that time, the ruler of the princely state, Maharaja Hari Singh, had not yet joined either India or Pakistan and wished to remain independent. But after Pakistan's invasion, he had no choice but to seek help from India. India agreed to send troops only after the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, legally ceding Jammu and Kashmir to India. The next morning, October 27, Indian soldiers were airlifted into Srinagar to defend the region from the advancing invaders. This event marks the true historical timeline, India's entry was a response to Pakistan’s aggression, not an act of annexation.

Legal and international recognition

The Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh was formally accepted by Lord Mountbatten, then Governor-General of India, on October 27, 1947. This made the accession legal under the Indian Independence Act of 1947. Even though a later United Nations resolution called for a plebiscite in the region, it did not invalidate the accession. India maintained that the accession was final and binding, and subsequent elections in Jammu and Kashmir further confirmed its constitutional status as part of India.

Disinformation and digital accountability

This is not the first time that a Pakistani leader has been fact-checked for false or misleading claims about Kashmir. Analysts say that spreading disinformation about the 1947 events has been part of Pakistan's long-term political strategy. However, the rise of community-led fact-checking features like X's Community Notes is changing the game. These tools allow ordinary users to add verified context and help readers see through political propaganda. The feature’s intervention in Sharif’s case demonstrates the growing importance of digital accountability. It shows how misinformation, even from top political figures, can be quickly corrected in the public domain.

Public reaction and humour online

Following the correction, X users turned the episode into a flood of jokes and memes. Many Indians mocked Sharif's 'AI-written history lesson,' while others shared old news archives, letters, and documents proving that the Maharaja’s decision was lawful. Some even joked that Pakistan should declare 'Black Day' for every historical blunder its leaders make online.

Despite the humour, the episode highlighted how misinformation from top political offices can spread widely if not fact-checked in time.

A reminder of facts and lessons

The controversy surrounding Shehbaz Sharif’s post serves as a reminder of the importance of historical accuracy and digital responsibility. The events of 1947 are well-documented: Pakistan invaded, and India responded lawfully to defend the region after its legal accession. While Pakistan continues to push its version of the story, global digital platforms and independent experts are increasingly stepping in to expose such falsehoods in real time.

Shehbaz Sharif's attempt to revive Pakistan's old narrative on Kashmir backfired badly online. What began as a political message ended in embarrassment, as both users and historians dismantled his claims with facts, documents, and even humour.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has been caught spreading false historical claims. He has been fact-checked several times before. Features like X’s Community Notes have proved useful in catching and correcting such repeated fake news shared by him in real time.