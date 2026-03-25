Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host talks between the US and Iran to de-escalate their conflict. Donald Trump responded positively, signaling potential US participation. This positions Pakistan as a neutral diplomatic hub for negotiations.

Pakistan has emerged as a potential diplomatic hub for ending the ongoing Iran conflict, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly offered to host talks between the United States and Iran. The proposal, shared on social media, signals a fresh push toward de-escalation amid rising regional tensions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharif announced that Islamabad is ready to facilitate dialogue, posting: “Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

Scroll to load tweet…

The development gained momentum when Donald Trump quickly responded by sharing a screenshot of Sharif’s invitation on his Truth Social platform, indicating openness from Washington to the idea of Pakistan hosting negotiations.

This exchange has fuelled speculation that Islamabad could soon become the venue for crucial backchannel or even formal talks aimed at ending the war. Reports suggest that key US representatives, including Trump’s close aides Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may be involved in potential discussions with Iranian counterparts.

Also Read: Pakistan Steps In As Mediator? What White House Said On US-Iran Talks In Islamabad

However, uncertainty remains over Iran’s participation. There has been no official confirmation on who would represent Tehran if talks materialise, though parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is being widely speculated as a possible figure.

Pakistan’s offer reflects its broader diplomatic positioning during the conflict. While maintaining ties with the United States, Islamabad has also engaged with regional players and called for dialogue and restraint, attempting to position itself as a neutral facilitator.

The proposal comes amid intensified global efforts to broker peace, with multiple countries exploring mediation roles. Pakistan’s involvement adds a new dimension, given its strategic relationships with both Western and regional powers.

At the same time, the situation remains complex. While signals from Washington suggest openness to talks, Iran has repeatedly denied engaging in direct negotiations with the US, raising doubts about how soon any dialogue could take place.

Still, the public exchange between Sharif and Trump marks one of the clearest indications yet that diplomatic channels may be reopening. If accepted by both sides, Pakistan’s offer could pave the way for high-stakes negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and broader settlement.

As the conflict continues to impact regional stability and global markets, the possibility of talks in Islamabad represents a significant diplomatic development. Whether it leads to concrete progress will depend on the willingness of both the US and Iran to come to the table.

Also Read: They're Great: Trump says Pakistan "doing terrifically well" amid ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict