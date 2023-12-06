Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Unknown' assailants target ASWJ terrorist Bilaal Mursheed in Pakistan's Karachi; leave him severely injured

    ASWJ, previously known as Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) until its official ban in 2002, resurfaced under the name ASWJ following the ban. The group has had a contentious history and is perceived by some as a purported terrorist organization.

    In a recent development, Bilaal Mursheed, a terrorist leader of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), has been severely injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Karachi. Sources have revealed that Mursheed sustained grave injuries from the gunfire and was swiftly rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

    JeM supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur killed by 'unknown' assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar; video goes viral

    Earlier, a notorious preacher and supporter of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was shot dead by 'unknown' assailants at Khyber Pakhtunkwa in Peshawar. According to reports, Yunus Khan, a JeM terrorist known for his recruitment activities was reportedly shot dead.

    This comes days after Maulana Rahimullah Tariq, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and listed among India's most wanted terrorists, was killed by unknown assailants.

    Akram Khan, the former Lashkar-e-Taiba commander met a similar fate in Bajaur. Akram was involved in recruitment for Lashkar-e-Taiba and openly propagated anti-India sentiments.

    These targeted killings are part of an alarming trend, indicating a systematic dismantling of terrorist networks operating within Pakistan. The slain individuals were not only associated with extremist ideologies but actively involved in planning and executing acts of terrorism. The perpetrators behind these assassinations remain unknown, adding an air of mystery to the unfolding situation.

    'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

