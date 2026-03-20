Pakistan has intensified its crackdown in Gilgit-Baltistan amid regional tensions, with rights advocate Senge Sering alleging widespread arrests to suppress dissent. The measures reportedly target activists and are linked to geopolitical pressures.

Amid escalating regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), drawing sharp criticism from human rights advocates and local voices. In a video statement, Senge Sering, Human Rights Advocate and President of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, alleged that authorities are carrying out widespread arrests and restrictions across PoGB to suppress dissent.

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According to him, the developments come at a time when Pakistan is grappling with multiple internal and external challenges. Sering highlighted that unrest is already visible across the country. In Balochistan, separatist groups have escalated attacks on Pakistani forces, while the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has reportedly intensified its operations.

Iran-Linked Tensions and Community Targeting

He further claimed that the ongoing Iran-linked tensions have led to increased scrutiny and arrests of members of the Shia community, fuelling anger and fear.

'Pre-emptive Strategy' to Quash Dissent

In PoGB, several political and social activists have allegedly been detained or confined to their localities. Sering named multiple local leaders who, he claimed, have been targeted under what he described as a "pre-emptive strategy" aimed at preventing public mobilisation. He argued that individuals capable of raising awareness or organising protests are being singled out to create an atmosphere of fear.

Geopolitical Factors at Play

According to Sering, these measures are also linked to Pakistan's potential involvement alongside Saudi Arabia in the evolving regional situation. He suggested that authorities are attempting to pre-empt any domestic backlash by silencing dissenting voices, particularly in strategically sensitive regions like PoGB.

He also pointed to broader geopolitical factors, including China's stakes in the region. With key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and certain rail links reportedly disrupted, maintaining access via the Karakoram Highway has become crucial. Sering claimed that ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is a priority, which may be influencing security actions in PoGB.

Call for International Intervention

Raising concerns over civil liberties, Sering appealed to the United Nations and the international community to take cognisance of the situation. He urged global bodies to press Pakistan to halt alleged rights violations and ensure that residents of PoGB are not subjected to arbitrary arrests or harassment. (ANI)