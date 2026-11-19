Human rights group Paank reports 1,355 disappearances and 225 killings in Balochistan for 2025, with figures rising in early 2026. Activists at a Hannover event highlighted ongoing violations and the plight of affected families.

Paank Reports Surge in Balochistan Disappearances and Killings in 2026

The human rights coordinator of Paank has reported 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings in Balochistan during 2025, citing the organisation’s documentation at a conference in Germany. He further stated that 556 cases of enforced disappearances and 227 killings were recorded during the first six months of 2026, according to a post shared by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on X.

The Paank coordinator was speaking at an event organised by the Baloch National Movement in Hannover on the occasion of Baloch Martyrs’ Day. The day commemorates Baloch martyrs, including Mir Mehrab Khan and his companions. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that every name associated with enforced disappearance or killing represents a family affected by the loss of a loved one.

He said the fundamental rights to life, freedom and dignity had been denied to people in Balochistan for many years. He also conveyed a message of solidarity to families of the forcibly disappeared and those killed, assuring them that their loved ones had not been forgotten and that their suffering mattered. He called for honouring the martyrs through continued activism, unity and the pursuit of what he described as the goal of national freedom, or Raji Ajoi.

Presenting the organisation’s figures, the coordinator said Paank had documented 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings in Balochistan in 2025. For the first half of 2026, the organisation recorded another 556 cases of enforced disappearances and 227 extrajudicial killings, he said. He also acknowledged the challenges involved in collecting and documenting information from different parts of Balochistan.

During his address, the Paank coordinator also referred to a press conference held by the Balochistan government on October 20. According to the figures cited in the BNM post, Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqat stated during the briefing that 60,000 military raids, intelligence-based operations and house searches had taken place across Pakistan between January 1 and October 20, 2026. The same briefing reportedly stated that 3,000 families had been identified as having alleged links to militants and were compelled to hold press conferences.

The Paank coordinator's remarks at the Hannover event highlighted the scale of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings documented by the organisation, while drawing attention to the difficulties faced by affected families and those attempting to record such cases, as cited in the BNM's post on X.