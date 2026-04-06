Over 6,000 Taiwanese students have joined exchange programs in China in the past two years, despite an official travel advisory. This contrasts with a smaller number of Chinese students coming to Taiwan, raising concerns from education authorities.

More than 6,000 students from Taiwan have taken part in exchange programmes in China over the past two years, despite the "orange light" travel advisory issued by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), according to official data cited in a report by Taipei Times.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Data available from the MAC's public registry indicated that 3,592 and 2,966 Taiwanese college and university students, respectively, participated in cross-strait exchange programmes during the two years. Meanwhile, figures from the National Immigration Agency showed that 2,296 and 2,551 Chinese students travelled to Taiwan for academic purposes over the same timeframe, as reported by Taipei Times.

University Responses and Approaches

A review of the websites of state-run universities and colleges found that Taiwanese higher education institutions continued promoting study programmes in China without prominently displaying government advisories warning citizens about potential risks. The National Chengchi University (NCCU) launched a university-wide recruitment drive encouraging students to join programmes in China, offering scholarships and organising three sessions with returning participants to increase interest. In contrast, the privately operated Kainan University took a more cautious approach, with its website including the council's travel advisory and safety recommendations, warning students about the risk of violating China's national security laws, according to the Taipei Times report.

National Chengchi University's Justification

Responding to the concerns, NCCU stated that its overseas study initiatives consistently prioritise student safety and adhere to government regulations. It added that students are provided with safety briefings and advisories before departure. The university also noted that it sends around 300 students annually to partner institutions worldwide, compared to only 20 to 30 who travel to China. It further said it continues to coordinate with authorities to strengthen safety measures while respecting students' autonomy in making academic choices, as cited by Taipei Times.

Ministry of Education's Position and Measures

An official from the Ministry of Education said the ministry has repeatedly cautioned universities about the risks of sending students to China, in coordination with the MAC. The ministry has also established an online system requiring higher education institutions to regularly report on their exchange activities in China to reduce risks related to national security, sensitive research, and student welfare.

The official added that educators in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant when receiving invitations to events that could potentially be used for propaganda purposes or create opportunities for infiltration, as highlighted in the Taipei Times report.