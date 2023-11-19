Ousted Altman could return as OpenAI CEO, planning to launch new venture: Report

Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly working on a new AI venture. He may make a comeback to the world of generative AI shortly after being fired, as new reports claim.

Sam Altman, the former CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, could return to the company as CEO, The Verge reports. The CEO, meanwhile, is "ambivalent" about the matter and desires adjustments to OpenAI's leadership.

Further, the report states that a source has confirmed that OpenAI’s board has decided to meet the conditions and resign for Altman and Brockman to return to the company, but this may not work out as the board missed a deadline that should have been met by 5 pm PT. This deadline was in place for many OpenAI employees to resign, and now that it has been missed, it remains to be seen what Sam Altman’s decision is and if these employees leave with Altman to start a new venture altogether.

The reasons for Altman’s dismissal are not entirely clear, but it could have been due to a “breakdown in communications,” not “malfeasance,” as stated by Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap in an internal company memo.

Altman has been working on a new artificial intelligence venture he is planning to launch, sources briefed on the plan said on Saturday. Some researchers at OpenAI, including Szymon Sidor, have quit the company over the CEO change but it was unclear if Sidor and others will join Altman's new venture.

In light of this, a number of prominent business figures, such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, have allegedly expressed their support for Altman and said they will help him in his future undertakings. Nadella was taken aback by the OpenAI board's decision.

Notably, Microsoft has made a sizable investment in OpenAI, and the two companies have a close working relationship, with several of OpenAI's products—like GPT-4—being an essential component of Microsoft's AI-driven product line, which includes Copilot (previously known as Bing Chat). Also, Microsoft would lose resources if something were to happen to OpenAI.

