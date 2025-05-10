Retired Pakistani Air Marshal Masood Akhtar expresses concern over Pakistan's military capabilities against India, highlighting the disparity in troop numbers and the escalating tension.

Pakistan’s desperate attempts and overnight attacks on India have left its retired officers in jittery. In a widely circulated video on social media, Pakistan’s Air Force officer Air Marshal Masood Akhtar (R) could be heard saying, “India has an Army of 16 lakh, ours is just six lakh. We can’t fight for long with India.”

He further said, “Our leadership’s job is to look into the future. The scenes are worrisome. We have no answer to it. And the situation is worsening. De-escalation won’t happen till America puts pressure. We really have to think what we have to do else the situation will further worsen for us."

What did India say in today's briefing?

The Indian government stated on Saturday that Pakistani soldiers maintained their strikes along the western boundary on Friday night, targeting civilian places, including a school and medical facilities. At a special media conference this morning, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, together with top defense commanders Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, provided details of the escalation by Pakistan and India's reply.

Pakistan also attempted multiple air intrusions to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed some civilians, said Wing Commander Singh, adding that Indian forces responded swiftly and targeted only identified military targets.

Following the Pahalgam incident, which claimed the lives of 26 people, tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors escalated, leading to Indian airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor.

India fact-checks attacks on S-400 system

Pakistan's allegations of attacking important military installations throughout India and the S-400 air defense system, which has been crucial in destroying missiles and drones that were fired overnight from across the border into Indian territory, were refuted by India on Saturday with visual evidence.

As Pakistan continues its terror-backed attack against India, the administration vehemently repudiated these false narratives and confirmed that these assertions are part of a disinformation effort.

According to Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who was speaking at a press briefing on the current phase of Operation Sindoor by the Ministry of External Affairs, attempts to attack the S-400 air defense systems in Adampur, the Air Force stations in Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos missile base in Nagrota, and the ordnance depot in Chandigarh were neutralized.